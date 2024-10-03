Fulani Groups Surpass Boko Haram in Civilian Deaths in Nigeria, Report Finds

homes burned by the Muslim Fulani herdsmen | Noah Nga / Facebook

A recent report by the Observatory of Religious Freedom in Africa (ORFA) has shed light on a disturbing trend in Nigeria. According to the study, Fulani herdsmen and associated "bandit" terrorists have surpassed the notorious extremist groups Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in terms of civilian casualties over a four-year period.

The report reveals that from October 2019 to September 2023, groups categorized as "Other Terrorist Groups," often referred to as "Fulani bandits," were responsible for 12,039 civilian deaths. Additionally, "Armed Fulani Herdsmen" claimed 11,948 civilian lives. In stark contrast, Boko Haram and ISWAP combined accounted for 3,079 civilian deaths during the same period.

Christians have been disproportionately affected by this violence. The report indicates that 16,769 Christians were killed compared to 6,235 Muslims. When considering the religious composition of the affected states, the ratio of Christians to Muslims killed rises to 6.5 to 1.

The North West and North Central regions of Nigeria have been identified as the epicenters of these violent attacks. The report also highlights a significant increase in abductions, with Other Terrorist Groups and Armed Fulani Herdsmen being the primary perpetrators.

Religious leaders, including Rev. Yusufu Turaki, former vice president of the Christian Association of Nigeria, suggest that these attacks are motivated by a desire to eradicate Christianity, seize lands, and establish an Islamic state.

This report underscores the need for a shift in focus from Boko Haram and ISWAP to the growing threat posed by Fulani-associated groups, which appear to be operating with relative impunity across parts of Nigeria. The findings call for urgent attention and action to address this escalating crisis and protect vulnerable communities.