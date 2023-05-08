'God is Trans' Exhibition at Progressive NYC Catholic Church Sparks Debate Over Gender Identity

Pexels/Micha? Ludwiczak

A recent exhibit at the "very liberal" Church of St. Paul the Apostle in Manhattan is stirring up controversy because it examines gender identification in a spiritual setting. The exhibit, titled "God is Trans: A Queer Spiritual Journey," has confused some parishioners and appears to go against the Catholic Church's official position on the transgender community.

Some angry parishioners complained that the church shouldn't be endorsing this message, while others thought the exhibit seemed to impose its views on others. However, some people saw the exhibit as a reflection of the parish's historically liberal nature, which is located in New York City.

According to the New York Post, Sacrifice, Identity, and Communion are the three stages of the LGBT spiritual journey depicted in the exhibit, which artist Adah Unachukwu made. The exhibit addresses the definition of holiness and the dynamic between God and humans.

Bill O'Connor, 79, who has visited the church for decades, likewise loves the display, calling it "a place of welcome" and "a place to question one's own path." Cherri Ghosh, 80, praises the church's liberal position, saying, "They are really in the present when others are not."

The Archdiocese of New York's spokesman, however, declined to comment on the display because they were not aware of it. The Vatican maintains that gender is determined at birth and opposes gender reassignment, although it also acknowledges that parishes' perspectives on the transgender community can differ.

The exhibit has drawn criticism from sure parishioners of the Church of St. Paul the Apostle in Manhattan, who feel it has no place in the institution and question its promotion. According to the article in the Daily Wire, one member said the church shouldn't be supporting such content and that when a friend approached a priest about the exhibit, they didn't get a response.

The official stance of the Catholic Church on gender identity appears to be at odds with this manifestation. In a report published in 2019 titled "Male and Female He Created Them: Towards a Path of Dialogue on the Question of Gender Theory in Education," the church disputed the notion of separating sex and gender and referred to transgender identity as an endeavor to "annihilate the concept of nature."

While opposing gender ideology, the Roman Catholic Church permits each parish to have its own viewpoint on the transgender community. Daily Mail reported that a past disagreement between Cardinal Dolan of the Archdiocese of New York and the Church of St. Paul the Apostle in Manhattan over the latter's defiance of Vatican teachings on the LGBTQ+ community led to the present "God is Trans: A Queer Spiritual Journey" exhibition. Adah Unachukwu, an artist, as well as the Archdiocese of New York, have yet to respond to the situation.

Views on the show among parishioners are varied. While some find the display offensive, others, like 80-year-old Cherri Ghosh, respect the church's openness. When describing the church, Ghosh said, "They are really in the present when others are not."

