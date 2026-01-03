Live Painting of Jesus Fetches $2.75 Million at Trump’s New Year’s Eve Gala

Christian worship painter Vanessa Horabuena holds her portrait of Jesus Christ at a New Year’s Eve event at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. | Screenshot: YouTube/ New York Post

President Donald Trump helped raise millions for charity after a portrait of Jesus Christ was auctioned for $2.75 million during a New Year’s Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

The painting was created in just 10 minutes during the event by Vanessa Horabuena, a Christian worship painter, and the proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as well as the local sheriff’s office, Trump told guests at the black-tie gala. Tickets for the event reportedly cost $1,450, according to The Independent.

“There’s a young lady named Vanessa who’s one of the greatest artists anywhere in the world,” Trump told attendees. “To me, she’s one of the greatest. … She’s a speed painter, and she’s a great painter, but I think she’s one of the great living artists.”

Horabuena completed the portrait amid dramatic flourishes set to praise music, drawing the attention of the crowd as Trump opened the bidding at $100,000. A series of bids quickly escalated the price, first reaching $2.5 million before closing at $2.75 million.

Speed painting, a technique that challenges artists to complete a work within a very short time frame, has grown increasingly popular in recent years, fueled in part by digital platforms and viral performances shared online.

During remarks at the gathering, Trump also vowed “to get to the bottom” of alleged widespread fraud involving taxpayer-funded Somali daycare programs in Minnesota.

The New Year’s Eve event drew a high-profile guest list that included Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, House Republican Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota, Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani, and Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

Horabuena has previously displayed her artwork at the White House, including portraits of Trump, according to her blog. In May, she personally delivered a painting titled Prayers for our President to the White House, depicting Trump praying before a cross atop a mountain.

“This piece was created to reflect back to him the place he can always turn when he needs a word from God, a touch from Heaven, or wisdom from our Awesome Creator,” she wrote.