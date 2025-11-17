Patriots and Jets Unite in Prayer After Thursday Night Football, Giving Glory to Jesus

New England Patriots and New York Jets players kneel in a postgame prayer at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Nov. 13, 2025. | Screenshot: YouTube/ WONDER ~N~POWERTV

Players from the New England Patriots and New York Jets joined together in prayer at midfield after Thursday Night Football, invoking the name of Jesus Christ in a shared act of worship following the Patriots’ 27-14 victory.

The heartfelt moment at Gillette Stadium came after New England improved to 9-2 on the season, led by standout rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson, who delivered two rushing touchdowns and a receiving score.

With starting back Rhamondre Stevenson missing his third consecutive game due to a toe injury, Henderson stepped up with a career-high 19 carries for 62 yards, matching his two-touchdown performance from Sunday’s win over Tampa Bay.

His breakout effort helped seal the Patriots’ eighth straight win — and prompted Henderson to publicly give glory to God.

“Trusting the Lord's plan,” Henderson told reporters after the game. “You know, just continue to do my part and the rest I just leave up to Him.”

When asked about the secret to his success, Henderson pointed directly to his faith. “I'm so weak without Him,” he said. “I really mean this from the heart, I can't do it without Jesus.”

Henderson was not the only one expressing faith on the field Thursday night.

Immediately following the game, both Patriots and Jets players and team personnel — including quarterbacks Drake May and Justin Fields, as well as Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs — gathered at midfield to pray.

Together they said, “Lord, help us to honor you and love you. In Jesus’ name, amen.”

The Jets fell to 2-8 on the season with the loss, while the Patriots improved to 3-0 in AFC East play — their best divisional start since 2019 — and remain atop the NFL standings heading into the weekend’s matchups.