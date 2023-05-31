Pitcher Expresses Disapproval as Dodgers Re-Invite 'Queer and Trans Nuns' to Pride Night, Citing Devout Catholic Beliefs

Unsplash/Jose Francisco Morales

In a recent development, the Los Angeles Dodgers were chastised by Washington Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams for their choice to re-invite The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to the team's annual Pride Night, which infuriated the Catholic community.

The Dodgers received criticism earlier this month for inviting the parody drag act, whose members are described as "queer and trans nuns," to their Pride Night celebration. The Dodgers initially revoked the group's offer in response to Catholic protests, but they later extended it again after a flurry of outrage from LGBT campaigners.

Pitcher Williams Calls for Dodgers to Reconsider Inclusive Environment

According to the article in WJLA, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence were once again invited, which sparked more Catholic criticism, including ire from Catholic MLB players. Williams criticized the Dodgers' action in public, saying that it supported "a group that makes a blatant and deeply offensive mockery" of Catholicism.

Williams' stance is in line with that of fellow athlete and star pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw, who previously voiced his disapproval to The Los Angeles Times, stating that he disagreed with "making fun of other people's religions." In response to The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence's re-invitation, Kershaw reportedly argued for the reinstatement of the team's "Christian Faith and Family Day." With a call to action, Williams concluded his remarks by imploring Catholics to "reconsider their support" for the Dodgers in light of their allowing "mockery of its fans."

Also Read: LA Dodgers' Alliance with LGBT Activists Sparks Outrage Among Catholic Community

Williams Appeals to Fellow Catholics Amid Controversy Surrounding Dodgers' Pride Night

In the article in Free Beacon, the baseball player emphasized the value of preserving an inclusive atmosphere for everyone who attends baseball games and noted that the presence of a group that "makes a blatant and deeply offensive mockery" of Catholicism was in violation of this concept. He emphasized the possible scope of the assault by pointing out that the Los Angeles area is home to more than four million Catholics.

Williams urged the Dodgers to reevaluate their ties with the questioned group in his remarks. He emphasized the value of establishing an inclusive environment that respects all individuals' religious convictions and does not minimize them. The Dodgers' action was attacked by the Catholic advocacy group CatholicVote as being shallow, likening it to putting a "band-aid" on a deep wound. The group claimed that the Dodgers' declaration today did little to lessen the grief and harm brought on by their decision to support a disgusting anti-Catholic organization. Sam Brinton, a former Biden administration official who was accused of stealing luggage from airports, served as chapter leader for The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in Washington, D.C.

Williams made an appeal to his fellow Catholics, pleading with them to think twice before supporting a group that tolerates such a belittling of its supporters.

According to the story shared in Gateway Pundit, Williams added, "I know I am not alone in my anger, hurt, and disillusionment about this circumstance. Catholics understand that any suffering in this life connects us to Jesus in the next because of how He was treated and how He was treated himself.

According to Gateway Pundit, one of the biggest Catholic organizations, CatholicVote, has raised $1 million to launch a boycott campaign against the LA Dodgers in response to these incidents, escalating the outrage and discontent among Catholics.

Related Article:LA Dodgers Relaunch 'Christian Faith and Family Day,' Went Through On-Off Controversial Guest