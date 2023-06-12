Pope Francis Opts for Healing, Cancels Traditional Public Blessing to Prioritize Recovery Following Abdominal Surgery

Pixabay/ Jörg Upahl

Pope Francis has followed his doctors' advice in prioritizing his recovery after undergoing abdominal surgery and canceled Sunday's traditional public blessing. The pontiff, who underwent a three-hour operation on Wednesday to repair an abdominal hernia, reportedly is recovering well at Rome's Gemelli hospital.

Following Doctors' Advice

Although the Pope's health is improving, medical professionals have advised him against delivering his Sunday blessing from a hospital balcony, citing the need to avoid strain on his abdomen, the Premier Christian News reported. During a briefing at the hospital, Chief Surgeon Sergio Alfieri stated that the Holy Father had been taken off intravenous tubes and had commenced a semi-liquid diet. He also highlighted that while all medical parameters were expected, the 86-year-old Pope agreed with doctors to remain in the hospital for at least the upcoming week.

Moreover, according to Crux, the Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni affirmed that Pope Francis would recite Sunday's traditional noon Angelus prayer in his hospital suite instead. He encouraged the faithful to worship simultaneously, maintaining a spiritual connection with the Pope despite his absence from the customary public address. In addition, by choosing to cancel the public blessing, the Pope sends a message that taking care of one's physical condition is crucial, regardless of one's position or responsibilities. As the leader of the Catholic Church, his actions set an example for millions of followers worldwide.

While Pope Francis recovers in the hospital, believers and well-wishers continue to send their prayers and support, eagerly awaiting his return to total health. On the other hand, Barron's reported that under the window of the Gemelli hospital, where Pope Francis is currently receiving medical care, numerous devout individuals gather to participate in the Angelus prayer, demonstrating their unwavering support and dedication.

Pope Francis' Hospitalization

Inquirer.net reported that Pope Francis was scheduled for surgery on his abdomen on Wednesday afternoon, Jun 7, at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, according to a statement from the Vatican. The medical team caring for the Pope has determined that surgery is necessary, and he was expected to remain in the hospital for several days to allow for a proper recovery. The Vatican has revealed that the operation would focus on repairing the abdominal wall and would perform under general anesthesia. Despite his medical procedure, Pope Francis did not mention it during his weekly meeting at the Vatican on Wednesday morning. However, he did visit Gemelli Hospital the previous day for a 40-minute check-up, indicating that preparations were underway.

As per AP News, Pope Francis has been admitted to the hospital for the second time in recent months. The Vatican announced on Wednesday, Jun 7, that Pope Francis had been hospitalized due to a respiratory infection that had recently caused him difficulty breathing. The 86-year-old Pope, who underwent the removal of part of his lung in his youth, is not suffering from COVID-19, clarified Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni. The hospitalization has reportedly raised concerns about the Pope's overall health and ability to participate in Holy Week events. According to Bruni, the Pope experienced respiratory distress in the past few days, prompting his visit to the Gemelli hospital for medical assessments. "The tests revealed a respiratory infection (with COVID-19 infection ruled out) that will necessitate several days of medical treatment in the hospital," he asserted.

