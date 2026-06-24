Skillet’s ‘Monster’ Becomes First Christian Song to Reach 1 Billion Spotify Streams

Photo credit: Facebook/ Skillet

Christian rock band Skillet is celebrating a major career milestone while preparing to launch new music and a nationwide anniversary tour.

The band announced that its new single, “Scream,” will be released on July 10, the same day it begins its Comatose: 20 Years, Still Screaming Tour, a headlining fall tour produced by Live Nation.

The announcement follows another landmark achievement for the Memphis-based group. Its signature hit, “Monster,” has surpassed 4 billion streams across all platforms and become the only song by a Christian artist to exceed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

The six-times platinum single has now joined Spotify’s Billions Club and ranks among the most-streamed rock songs ever released.

The achievement comes after one of the strongest years in the band's history, including a sold-out European tour that attracted more than 90,000 fans across 23 cities.

Frontman John Cooper said returning to Memphis to record the band's latest music carried special significance.

“We went back to Memphis and worked with a producer who knew the band before we'd made our first record,” Cooper said. “Life has taken some great turns, but it's also taken some painful turns. Now we're here, and we still have more of a story to tell. The music kept getting heavier, and I said, 'We've got to go all-in.'”

According to the band, “Scream” marks the beginning of a “new era,” with additional music planned for release later this year.

The new song blends heavy rock instrumentation with electronic influences while addressing themes of identity, purpose and the longing to be heard in an increasingly divided culture.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the single, Cooper said, “I don't think I'm the only one who's noticing the volatility of the world and how social media is a cesspool where people are constantly yelling at each other.”

“It's not helping anyone's mental health. In this landscape, it's easy to feel like nothing matters. 'Scream' is about wanting your life to matter when the world feels chaotic and overwhelming.”

The upcoming tour also commemorates the 20th anniversary of Comatose, the album widely regarded as Skillet’s commercial breakthrough.

Cooper said fans can expect the band to perform many songs from the record, including several tracks that have rarely—or never—been played live.