“To Be a Great Nation You Must Have God” Trump Highlights Easter Faith Message With John 3:16

President Donald Trump delivers a 2026 Easter message, quoting the Gospel of John and affirming that “evil and wickedness will not prevail.” | Screenshot: YouTube/ The White House

President Donald Trump shared an Easter video message addressed to Christians both in the United States and across the globe, referencing the Gospel of John while affirming that “evil and wickedness will not prevail.”

In his remarks, Trump described the Resurrection of Jesus Christ as “the most glorious miracle in all of time” and centered his message around John 3:16.

He quoted, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only Son, for whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life,” and remarked that the verse was “beautiful.”

Trump noted that Easter serves as a reminder to millions of believers worldwide that through Christ’s sacrifice on the cross, “all of us can live every day with hope in God’s promise, knowing that in the end, evil and wickedness will not prevail.”

Reflecting on Jesus’ life and mission, Trump said Christ “displayed true humility” during His earthly ministry, “modeled true love” through His death, and through His Resurrection “proved that even death itself will not silence those who place their trust in Almighty God.”

The president also pointed to what he described as an "extraordinary resurrection of faith and religion in America," stating that church pews “will be fuller, younger and more faithful than they have at any time in many, many years.”

He further claimed, “Religion is growing again in our country for the first time in decades,” and emphasized the importance of faith by adding, “To be a great nation you must have religion, and you must have God.”

In a separate development, the White House released a written Easter statement issued jointly by Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

The statement declared that Christ’s Resurrection “secured the promise of redemption and the hope of eternal life for all who believe in Him as Lord and Savior,” and affirmed that “a new creation has been ushered in, and evil and death have been conquered forever through the unmatched power of God’s sacrificial love.”

It also cited the words of the prophet Isaiah, stating, “He was pierced for our sins, crushed for our iniquity … by His wounds we were healed,” and continued, “Christ’s suffering won our victory, His love brings us life, and His Resurrection is our everlasting hope.

The message also honored “the Christian patriots who won and secured our liberty on the battlefield,” while asserting that “the love of Christ has unfailingly guided our nation through calm waters and dark storms.”

Concluding with a declaration of victory over death, the statement quoted Scripture, saying “Death is swallowed up in victory,” and ended with the traditional Christian proclamation, “He is risen.”