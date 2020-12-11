The Intercessors For America issued a call for prayer amid the intensified attempts to confuse people regarding the recent US elections, saying "we all have election fatigue," then emphasizing the dangers of "giving up" - pulling away from praying for the country at this very crucial time.

"Now we are faced with mass amounts of confusing information on the current state of the elections. Revelations are happening nearly hourly. Chaos creates confusion, distraction, and paralyzing inaction. The enemy thrives in chaos," IFA Staff Kris Kubal wrote.

"Let's bring some clarity and focus to the big picture."

Kubal urges Christians to keep praying, perhaps even more than they did before the Nov. 3 elections, and talked about five "dangers" that could happen if God's people give up and quit on praying due to the stress and fatigue they feel from fighting against the enemy's schemes to steal the Presidency.

Danger #1: "Punishment or retribution against those who are ideologically different than the ruling elites in our nation"

Kubal notes that those who stood up against the left might face intensified attacks for fighting against, or at least not submitting to, the Democrats and their leftist agenda.

She indicated how a Democratic member of Congress, Rep. Bill Pascrell of New Jersey, is seeking to disbar 12 attorneys who are working in behalf of the Trump campaign and conservatives in the fight against electoral cheating and voter fraud, and for free and fair elections.

Kubal also indicated how Mich. Democrat Rep. Cynthia Johnson told "soldiers" to make Trump supporters "pay."

Danger #2: "Inherent corruption will be embedded deeper into the recesses of government"

Kubal said that one of the recent "wins" has been the unveiling of the deep state and its influence in the gov't and entire nation.

"If we see a globalist-friendly leftist government take power, we can be assured that those who are burrowing into the fibers of our government will do so more deeply and more firmly," Kubal said.

The IFA staff then emphasized the need for Christians to pray all the more as the corruption and "shadow government actions" are exposed.

Danger #3: "The danger of current and increasing Chinese influence and authority in our nation"

Kubal also talked about the decades of influence that China has exercised among key posts in the country. These posts, according to a leaked video of a Chinese professor working for the CCP, belong to "people at the top of America's core inner circle of power."

Previous reports indicated that according to this professor, China has "old friends" in America, and that China has control of Wall Street, which plays a very crucial role in how the country is run.

Recent reports confirm China's influence in America. Rep. Eric Swalwell, for example, had a romantic relationship with a Chinese spy, Christine Fang. This woman also had other relations with other officials and politicians. Senator Dianne Feinstein employed a Chinese spy for a driver for more than a decade.

Joe Biden himself benefited from his son Hunter's deals with China - and the mainstream media's efforts to hide everything that might paint the Presidential candidate in a bad light.

GA Gov. Brian Kemp himself met with Li Qiangmin more than two weeks before signing a deal with Dominion Voting Systems - the parent company of which received $400 million from a China-owned Swiss bank account.

"According to inside Beijing, China has been influencing American policies for decades through a special undercover network of 'old friends' who were at the highest levels of the U.S. government and financial institutions. Left unchecked, these instances will only grow and become more damaging. We need to pray," Kubal said.

Danger #4: "Structural changes to the fabric of our nation's culture and framework"

Far-left policies will change the very culture and framework of America, Kubal said. Dems and the left have been pushing its radical agenda on the American people for a long time now, and it just might get worse if Biden sits on his illegitimate Presidential seat.

These agendas include all-encompassing LGBTQ legislation what will lead to more than just girls being allowed to use the boys' locker room in schools (and vice-versa), and transgender males to play against real females in women's sports.

It also includes forcing people to pay taxes to fund the killing of the innocents via abortion. Biden's HHS pick, Xavier Becerra, is an "abortion extremist" who can be expected to do that. Becerra also supports single payer healthcare and mandated vaccinations.

Kubal noted that Christians, and religious freedom in general, will be greatly impacted as well. Christian schools might lose accreditation for not conforming with the LGBTQ agenda. Universities could also lose accreditation "for teaching biblical science on creation and pro-life biology," Kubal said.

The left could also work to change the United States' election system. It will push for the Green New Deal, even the Great Reset, which is known as "global socialism."

"These policies will not just be bad law, but will fundamentally transform our nation. We need to pray," Kubal said.

Danger #5: "National security risks at home and abroad"

Kubal also talked about the real national security risks currently facing the US.

"Bad actors are waiting in the wings for a vulnerable United States to falter. In fact, we see threats to our security increasing with the infiltration of China. There are reports that China is aggressively chipping away at our national security through technology, helping incite violence by funding Antifa and other groups rioting," Kubal said.

"China is not the only danger," Kubal continued. "Our nation is at risk when we are having to be focused on issues such as the election aftermath, and when our military and state department are more concerned with exporting ungodly values such as abortion and LGBT issues to other nations. We will see this vulnerability increase if we are not engaged. We need to pray."

Call to prayer

The intercessor then urged all believers to "rest up [and] prepare for this as a marathon, not a sprint." Christians must "press on" and keep praying against God's enemies who are trying to steal America.