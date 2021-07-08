Questions on whether President Joe Biden really runs the White House is on the rise as most Americans think he doesn't, a report says.

WND said a new poll conducted by the The Trafalgar Group in partnership with Convention of the States Action on general election voters on June 23-25 revealed that many Americans do not believe that Biden is really the "boss" in the White House.

The study, entitled "Nationwide Issues Survey," asked one question to its 1,086 respondents: "Do you believe President Biden is fully executing the duties of his office?" The study provided the options, "No, others are directing policy and agenda," "Yes, he is directing all policy and agenda," and "Not sure."

The survey had the respondents answer the questions in general and according to their political affiliations. On a national scale, the survey revealed that 56.5% of Americans believe someone else is directing Biden's agenda and policies, with only 36.4% that he does and 7.1% are unsure.

The results, broken down into political affiliations, show that 58.6% of Democrats believe he does run all policy and agenda, while 31.7% of Democrats don't, and 9.7% are unsure.

As for Republicans, 83.6% believe someone else is making policy and agenda, 11% believe he does, and 5.4% are unsure.

While 58.4% of Independents or those with "No Party/Other" believe someone else is making decisions in the White House, 36.1% believe he does, and 5.4% are unsure.

Convention of States Action President Mark Meckler pointed out that people can't be fooled for a long time considering the mental lapses of the president becoming more obvious than before. Meckler raised the need for "transparency" from Biden on his mental health as it is taking a toll on people's confidence on him and in the credibility of his governance.

"President Lincoln's famous refrain that you can't fool all of the people all of the time has never been more relevant and critical to the survival of our American Republic," Meckler told WND in an interview.

"The American people deserve transparency from the Biden Administration as to the true state of the president's mental and physical health, and leaders in both parties in Congress need to follow through on this immediately," he added. "The continued failure to ask hard questions and demand real answers is a disgrace to the foundation of our democracy."

Late March, the White House released a memo instructing all government offices and communications to refer to the current American government as the "Biden-Harris Administration," prompting its website and social media platforms to change what was originally written in it. A foreshadowing of the doubts citizens have as shown by the Trafalgar survey?

The memo actually confirmed for some the mental decline of Biden and added to the doubts of many on it, along with his capacity to handle the presidency, as reports on Americans being worried about it surfaced early March this year. Biden was said to be the first president to avoid live speeches such that he did not have any press conference in his first one hundred days in office.

A poll in April revealed that many Americans do not believe Biden is mentally healthy for his post. Many think the president suffers from a cognitive ailment or dementia like 40% of registered voters in Texas' Sixth District.

Biden's cognitive ailment has become more evident last month when he struggled to answer reporters in a G7 press conference due to mental lapses, such that former White House Doctor Ronny Jackson along with more than 12 Republican Representatives have sent Biden a letter urging him to take a cognitive test and publish its result for transparency with the public.