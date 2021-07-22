Revivalist and author of "The Convergence of Revival and the King's Arrival," Dr. Caleb Cooper, asserts that the antichrist agenda misleads many into believing that what is Satan's plan is the Lord Jesus Christ's plan.

Cooper, writing for Charisma Magazine, emphasized the need of discernment in the last days, when the spirit of deception infiltrates churches, government bodies, corporations, media platforms, and a variety of worldly organizations.

This deception, he claims, involves a "counterfeit awakening" on earth, which includes "cancel culture," since its purpose is to cancel everything related to the manifestation of God's kingdom.

"Demonic spirits which have been assigned in the earth in the last days are embodying and mobilizing many people with an assignment from hell to attempt to cancel anything related to Christianity and the Word of God," he said.

Cooper cited 2 Corinthians 11:14-15 as a reminder for Christians to realize that the devil tries to mimic what God does, and urges Christ followers to be discerning. The passage says,

"And no wonder! For even Satan disguises himself as an angel of light. Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also disguise themselves as ministers of righteousness, whose end will be according to their works."

This is how the enemy works to deceive people: using God's name.

"The lies of the enemy have been presented in the name of Jesus Christ, while they conflict with the Word of God," Cooper explained. "The antichrist agenda has deceived many into believing his agenda is the agenda of the true Lord Jesus Christ."

Cooper then indicated three things that Christians should notice and/or recognize in order to distinguish the counterfeit awakening that Satan is trying to do in America and on the earth.

First, deception is being released "in full force" across the earth.

Second, there are movements "presenting themselves as though they come in the name of Jesus" but are only working to "further deceive the world and the church."

Third, what is known as "cancel culture" is simply an effort to cancel "kingdom culture."

Consequently, he advised Christians to carefully scrutinize everything they encounter. Cooper reminds Christians of the words of the Lord Jesus Christ, who said, according to Matthew 24:3-6,

"Take heed that no one deceives you. For many will come in My name, saying, 'I am the Christ,' and will deceive many."

Simply put, the enemy's falsehoods have been introduced in the name of Jesus Christ in an attempt to undermine the truth in God's Word. Nevertheless, Cooper said with confidence that "Jesus Christ cannot and will not be canceled."

Despite all the controversies and scandals surrounding mega churches and prominent evangelical leaders, Cooper argued that the real authentic culture of the kingdom cannot be and will not be canceled. He alluded to the promise of a future Biblical revival and awakening given by the pouring of the Holy Spirit on all flesh.

This outpouring of the Holy Spirit on "all flesh" is mentioned in the book of Joel and reaffirmed by the Apostle Paul in Acts 2:17-18.

Some Christian traditions interpret "all flesh" as everyone, regardless of background, witnessing the physical return of Jesus Christ with their own eyes. Consequently, no one can claim that God isn't real simply because they've never seen Him.

Others, mainly Pentecostals, think that the awakening is marked by believers from different faiths, whether they believe in spiritual gifts or not, encountering some sort of spiritual experience. The fruit of the spiritual experience in that person's life will show if it was a real move from God or just a counterfeit.

In any case, the fact remains that God has promised a revival marked by an inward movement of His Spirit among individual Christians.

"The counterfeit awakening of hell, cancel culture, does not stand a chance against the kingdom culture of heaven!" Cooper declared.

Stephen Strang's book "God and Cancel Culture," which has Cooper's endorsement in its pages, covers all that has lately happened in the country.

It details how Christianity gets cancelled in contemporary culture, from the suppression of fundamental liberties such as religious freedom, to the suspension of pastors' social media accounts or those of influential Christian voices. It also discusses how Christians should respond and why they may still hope for a better future.

"The most concerning thing for me is the effort to cancel Christianity in our culture," says Strang. "The other side has an agenda, and they want to cancel anything that stops their agenda. What the Bible says about things is absolutely last on their list. People want to say, 'We won; you lost; go away.'"