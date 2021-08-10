Republican Senator Rand Paul urged citizens to resist the "anti-Science" propaganda and mandates released anew by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and insisted Americans choose freedom.

Faithwire highlighted that the Kentucky senator said "no one should follow" the latest "anti-Science" mask guidance of the CDC for it is "time for us to resist" since "they can't arrest all of us."

"We are at a moment of truth and a crossroads. Will we allow these people to use fear and propaganda to do further harm to our society, economy, and children? Or will we stand together and say, absolutely not. Not this time. I choose freedom," Paul said in his Twitter account on Sunday.

The post contained a nearly 4-minute video in his Twitter account imploring everyone "to simply say 'no'" and make "our own health choices" by choosing "freedom." In the video, Paul also stressed that he is "fed up" and highlighted his medical background and medical experience of "33 years" that included immunology before he chose to be an eye doctor.

Paul's medical background has made him on a constant opposition against the government's COVID-19 anti-Science restrictions and against the White House's Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci's statements and claims. Paul condemned Fauci again in the video.

"It's time for us to resist. They can't arrest us all. They can't keep all your kids home from school. They can't keep every government building closed--although I've got a long list of ones they should," Paul said.

"We don't have to accept the mandates, lockdowns, and harmful policies of the petty tyrants and feckless bureaucrats. We can simply say no, not again," he stressed.

Paul, who reiterated what he said in the video in his op-ed at Fox News, also called out on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden for imposing the mask mandates, the vaccine, the vaccine passports and the lockdowns. He said "no more" of these.

"You will not arrest or stop me or anyone on my staff from doing our jobs. We have all either had COVID, had the vaccine, or been offered the vaccine. We will make our own health choices. We will not show you a passport, we will not wear a mask, we will not be forced into random screening and testing so you can continue your drunk with power rein over the Capitol," Paul directed to Pelosi.

"We will not accept your agencies' mandates or your reported moves toward a lockdown. No one should follow the CDC's anti-science mask mandates. And if you want to shutdown federal agencies again--some of which aren't even back to work fully--I will stop every bill coming through the Senate with an amendment to cut their funding if they don't come to work," he said to Biden.

According to Paul, he is "not the only one who is fed up" because wherever he goes he would meet people coming up to him and thanking him for "standing up for them" and "for standing up for actual Science" by opposing "mandates, lockdowns, and bureaucratic power grabs." Most of all, "for standing up for freedom."