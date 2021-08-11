While the American public faces uncertainty with the contagious delta variant of COVID spreading across the nation and affecting young children, former Democratic President Barack Obama recently hosted a three-day birthday party on Martha's Vineyard, which was attended by numerous high profile guests.

What did not go unnoticed, especially, were face masks or the lack thereof. Leaked photos showed the ex-POTUS dancing with guests and all of them were not wearing face masks despite CDC reinstating mask mandates.

According to The Blaze, the former Democratic president's birthday celebration was held in huge tents on his spacious estate located in Martha's Vineyard in Dukes County, which coincidentally is considered by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as a "high transmission" area for COVID. Under this classification, the CDC orders that masks must be worn indoors even by people who are fully vaccinated against COVID.

Singer Erykah Badu, who performed at the high profile event, shared footage of former President Obama dancing with a woman and other guests, who were not wearing face masks. The video was uploaded to Instagram but was taken down immediately. But as with the Internet, anything posted can quickly be saved and shared elsewhere.

Following the event, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious diseases expert criticized a biker's gathering, completely overlooking former President Obama's huge birthday bash in which they were not wearing masks, Faithwire reported. The White House medical adviser also overlooked the Lollapalooza event, which drew crowds during the festival in July. Instead, Dr. Fauci chose to focus on the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this week, which is set to run through August 15 and draw a crowd of over 700,000.

"It's understandable that people want to do the kinds of things they want to do - they want their freedom to do that," Dr. Fauci said. "But let's get this pandemic under control before we start acting like nothing is going on. I mean, something bad is going on. We've gotta realize that."

MSN reported that Dr. Fauci's selective criticism "comes across as hypocritical and having double standards." But Obama spokesperson Hannah Hankins was quick to do some damage control, telling the New York Post that the "outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with COVID safeguards in place."

The report added that while the Obamas hosted hundreds of unmasked guests, over 200 servers at the venue were reportedly forced to wear face masks. Maureen Callahan of the NYPost wrote, "You would think a former president-one who clearly considers himself more intelligent and sensitive than most-would exercise some restraint."

Critics argue that Dr. Fauci is selectively calling out events hosted by the conservative crowds, which must not be the case because COVID, the virus that is incapable of thinking for itself, does not distinguish between political affiliations, which is why public health leaders must be consistent in calling out violations made by both sides of the aisle.