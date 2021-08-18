A Disney star dropped a new song, which speaks about hope in God amidst challenges in life.

American actor Kevin Quinn released his debut single, "Wildfire," on Aug. 13. He is under the management of Capitol CMG, a music label that features contemporary Christian music and Gospel songs. The music video was directed by Roman White.

Speaking to The Christian Post, Quinn said that his track tells about this "wildfire" in the hearts of people - God, who helps them in getting through the darkest period of their lives.

"There's a wildfire in us all, and that wildfire drives our decision-making. It helps us deal with whatever it is we're dealing with. You could call that God if you wanted to. But that's the general theme of "Wildfire," it's just that light inside of us all that lights up the world when it's at its darkest," he said.

The actor shared that he grew up in church but when he got older, some experiences in life made him question God and eventually lost his way from Him. He later found the Lord again through some circumstances, wherein He took him out of darkness. He realized that some things just have to happen for a reason.

He now enjoys a healthy relationship with God, which he said is one of his "strongest."

Quinn shared that in the middle of despair, he is holding on to hope because of his relationship with the Lord.

"I think the reason why I still even have hope is because I have trust. I trust my relationship with God, and I trust Him. A relationship doesn't work without trust and respect, right? So that alone, my trust is in the greater well-being and the greater good. The greater plan is enough for me to continue hoping," he declared.

Set to release a new album, Quinn stated that it will be a Christian crossover project, featuring Gospel and pop songs. He aims to bring music that has inspirational themes, as well as those in the mainstream.

When asked about handling success, the actor humbly said that he does not consider himself as someone who already "made it," but instead just a "lucky guy" who "was at the right place at the right time."

As an influencer, he hopes to bring inspiration through his music and his life as a Disney actor.

"I just hope that I leave with them enough influence as an influencer to make good decisions, to find happiness, to stay healthy... I just hope that this music or even a photo that I post on Instagram can just bring them a little bit of joy," he said.

Quinn is known for the Netflix musical, "A Week Away," playing as Will Hawkin. He also appeared in several television series, such as "Chicago P.D.," "Shameless," and a Disney sitcom, "Bunk'd."

The American Songwriter disclosed that singing and songwriting are actually the artist's "old habits." He even writes songs between takes and by the time he signed with his current music label, he already wrote more than 100 tracks.