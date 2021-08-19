Mathew Staver of Liberty Counsel addressed the critical issues that many people are concerned about today, especially the legality of vaccination mandates.

On August 15, he joined Richard Harris and Pastor Mark Cowart in a live broadcast sponsored by Truth & Liberty Coalition.

The head of the global nonprofit litigation and pro-religious group Liberty Counsel outlined what the overwhelming majority of people already know or should have known about the COVID-19 vaccination and mandates. This is in light of the growing pressure on all sectors, notably those on the frontlines, particularly those in the military and health departments, since last year.

First, vaccine shot mandates are unnecessary since other proven effective alternative treatments exist. These are much safer than the currently available vaccinations, which are still in the experimental stage.

Staver cited current CDC VAERS' chart showing 13,000 to 14,000 vaccine-related fatalities and 560 to 75,000 adverse reactions.

He said that health professionals are refusing to take the shots since they are seeing patients harmed as a result of adverse reactions. As an example, he said that between July 11 and July 24, more people were admitted to hospitals in Ontario due to injuries from the shots than COVID itself.

Staver claims that there have been more deaths in seven months as a result of these three shots: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson.

"So you can have all of the deaths from all the vaccines combined over the last 31 years that have been recorded in VAERS, and we've already surpassed it in seven months," he said.

"We're having more than 53 deaths every single day for the past seven months from these COVID shots, and it's still going on and they say that it's safe and effective, but it's not safe," he added.

Other examples he cited as evidence that the health-care system is skewed include a recent Harvard research that looked at both Pfizer and Moderna, as well as the hospitalization rate in Israel.

According to the Harvard research, the effectiveness of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines has "plummeted."

In Israel, although 80% of the population was reported to have been vaccinated, according to the Israeli Minister of Health two weeks ago, the 64.5% of the 67% who are gravely ill had gotten all of the doses.

A similar situation occurred in Iceland, U.K., where 87.5% of those reported infected with the Delta variant were determined to have got all of the shots.

"So you have to ask the question, why are they wanting to push the shots?" posed Staver.

The bigger issue today, according to Staver, is the drive to vaccinate children from 6 months to 17 years.

"But you know, the fact is, these children are the last ones on earth that need to get the shot. Even without any treatment or very minimal treatment, that age group has a 99.995% of full recovery from COVID, without any intervention, so to speak at all," he said.

What can be done about the vaccine mandate

Those in need of legal assistance or religious exemptions may visit lc.org and click on the "Legal Help" button on the main page. People may fill out a legal assistance form and an example religious liberty exemption request, which they can then edit into their own words. A video has also been developed to walk people through the process. Staver said that after people have completed the forms, they must maintain contact with them in order to assist them further.

Staver said there are laws already in place to protect people from the mandates. He explained that the current vaccination shots aren't FDA licensed yet but are under "emergency use" authorization. That means that health professionals and those who do not want to take the shots have the right to do so. Employers and businesses who use termination threats to promote this are breaking federal laws, said Staver.

Then there are the vaccination distributors. Staver predicts that the FDA will rush through the process of fully licensing them, despite the fatalities and adverse reactions from vaccination data. If, in the worst-case scenario, the mandate is carried out by the local, state, or federal governments, Staver warns that all parties involved will face civil lawsuits.

"So there's lots of law to protect you," assured Staver. "Let me just give you a quick example. Loyola University in Chicago. They wanted to bully their students. They told them, 'You need to get the shot, or you're going to be dismissed.' That would have been about a week ago. I gave him a Friday deadline with a very short window. We represented about 11 of those originally, and that number grew to 40 plus, we got every single student exempted. But they didn't tell him about the religious opt outs."

Another case was in Illinois. Staver reiterated that anyone can opt out of any kind of medical treatment, including a mandated shot.

"Of course, they knew that even after they reversed themselves on our 11. They still kicked out a bunch of others, and we had to go and pick those up and make them reverse themselves as well. They know the law, and they're violating it most, and it is illegal for these shots to be forced on anyone. That is your choice," he said.

If the vaccinations are no longer authorized for emergency use only, Staver said that religious exemptions must still be accommodated. He went on to say that there is a multiplicity of laws in place to safeguard people at all levels of the government, from local to state to federal. Specifics will be addressed as needed in the lc.org website's Legal Help section.

Staver, who was well aware that the whole situation was stressful, offered some words of support.

"Don't leave your post...Don't quit. Don't walk away. Let's just walk through this step by step. Don't worry about all the accommodations or the restrictions that they may put on. We have to deal with that. Let's get through the first step. Let's get the religious exemption request in, and let's take that one little bite of the apple, at a time. Don't walk away."

COVID for global reset



"COVID is being used to advance a global agenda," said Staver.

Staver said that the NEC's global agenda is total control, and he marveled at the World Economic Forum's Klaus Schwab's boldness in writing a book titled "COVID-19: The Great Reset," which Staver believes supports his aforementioned conclusion.

"I can tell you for 100% certainty they are definitely using this to advance their global agenda... to ultimately move to socialism and they have information on their website that by 2030, not 2020, by 2030, they are moving toward that you own nothing," he said.

"That it's all by subscription from the government...and they actually have a video about what's going to be like in 2030. They start with a person that says, 'I own nothing, and I couldn't be happier.' This is a very globalist stick socialist controlled agenda," he added.