A Virginia-based major pro-life group blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for calling the Texas Heartbeat Act "immoral" and "catastrophic" and for pledging to fight it using legislation.

Lila Rose's Live Action, an organization advocating the "culture of life" and the advancement of human rights, called Pelosi's statements on the Texas Heartbeat Act in a tweet on Monday as "backward." Live Action's Twitter post included their news release on the matter that stipulated abortion itself as the one being immoral.

The Texas Heartbeat Act bans abortions once a heartbeat has been detected from the unborn six weeks and beyond. It also allows anyone to file a lawsuit against the medical professional who conducted the abortion after a heartbeat has already been detected. The Supreme Court ruled in favor of SB8 when it rejected the petition filed by Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union for an emergency block on the law's implementation on September 1.

"Pelosi attempts to paint The Heartbeat Act as an 'immoral and dangerous attack' on women. There is nothing morally sound about killing a woman's preborn child and calling it a right or a freedom," Live Action said in their news item.

"There is nothing ethical about telling a woman she has to choose her education or her career over the life of her child. The very act of abortion is immoral, dangerous, and unethical," the organization stressed.

Pelosi released a statement similarly on September 1 against the Texas Heartbeat Act, which she refers to using its alternate name Senate Bill 8, as a "catastrophe." While tweeting her pledge, in behalf of the Democratic Party, to "fight SB8 and all immoral and dangerous attacks on women's health and freedoms with all our strength."

She similarly announced the same day that she will "enshrine into law reproductive health care for all women across America" through Congressowman Judy Chu's Women's Health Protection Act and through codifying Roe v. Wade.

Live Action raised that, contrary to what pro-choice groups advocate on abortion as empowerment of women by giving them an equal footing with men, the procedure actually harms women and allows "abusive men" to manipulate them. They rebutted Pelosi's statement on SB8.

"Abortion doesn't free women or make them equal to men (they're already free, and already equal). Abortion is a horrific and immoral act that harms vulnerable women and allows abusive men to further hurt and control their victims," Live Action underscored.

"Abortion makes women look at their own children as oppressors who hold them back. Abortion says that the ability to carry a child and give birth makes women less than men. Abortion is the catastrophe," the pro-life group stressed.

Live Action, which was founded in 2003 by Rose when she was only fifteen years old, elaborated its statement on abortion being catastrophic by highlighting the procedure being a "violent" means of "killing" the unborn and by describing how the procedure is done. Live Action also cited the millions killed ever since Roe v. Wade was made a "constitutional right."

"The real catastrophe is clearly abortion itself--the only legal act in the United States that allows for the violent and intentional killing of innocent human beings. An estimated 62 million lives have been ended by abortion since the 1973 Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade erroneously claimed abortion is a constitutional right," Live Action said.