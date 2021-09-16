Americans and Afghan allies, Christians, women and children continue to face challenges in leaving Afghanistan after the Biden administration's botched evacuation efforts of the U.S. forces and troops that ended on August 31. But private citizens and charitable organizations are not giving up the fight, just like Glenn Beck and his Nazarene Fund, which is working to get more evacuees out of Afghanistan, a dangerous mission now that the U.S. no longer has boots on the ground.

"I have a pit in my stomach like I haven't had in a while. What is happening in Afghanistan is both miraculous and horrendous," Beck admitted as he gave an emotional update on current evacuation efforts this week, as reported by The Blaze.

"What's going on right now one of the most amazing things I've ever personally witnessed - the evacuation of Americans, those [Afghans] who helped us, Christians that are dying, women that are under incredible conditions."

The 57 year old conservative conservative political commentator and radio host added, "I see things that I can't show you. I see the pleadings from people who are in safe houses, 'Please, don't forget us.' I see what they're being sent by the Taliban."

Beck, whose organization The Nazarene Fund was able to raise millions of dollars from donations pouring in from his audience, was able to charter planes out of Afghanistan to help in the evacuation efforts that saved thousands of Christians and at-risk Afghans from persecution in AFghanistan. He said, "If I die today, my entire life will have been worth it for what you have helped get done, in just the last three weeks. You have saved well over 5,000 people."

Beck fought back tears when he asked his audience to continue praying for those in the Middle East and ask God for "a Moses-style miracle" because several people are "in dire need of medical care."

He also recounted how a father and his two daughters, who were all blue passport Americans, and a mother who held a Green Card had an ill daughter and could not escape Afghanistan. They feared that if they could not get out immediately, their daughter would be consumed by her illness and would lose her legs. Unfortunately, The Nazarene Fund was not able to get to the family on time and the daughter had passed away.

In a recent Truth & Liberty Coalition livecast, Beck said that the U.S. has exposed itself to the world due to the decisions and actions of its leaders, EIN Presswire reported. The Mercury Radio Arts founder and CEO argued, "We have put ourselves in the most dangerous situation and I'm telling you, only God can save us now."

Beck also shared how The Nazarene Fund, together with WallBuilders are continuing the evacuation efforts because "we shouldn't leave people behind, and we certainly shouldn't let people be persecuted for their belief." He added, "As long as we have the money we will help."

