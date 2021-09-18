Noting that things are rapidly worsening, California-based revivalist and preacher Mario Murillo warned that pastors' silence would be seen as a "turncoat."

"There is a powerful pull to remain a peacetime pastor," Murillo wrote on September 12. "Nostalgia and the yearning for simpler times are strong temptations. But there is no going back. Like it or not, reject it or not, you are now a wartime pastor."

He outlined six tasks that a "wartime pastor" should be doing at the moment.

First, Murillo said that a "wartime pastor" should confront the reality that the country is being governed by evildoers.

These "villains," he said, are those responsible for the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan and are also in charge of the COVID outbreak. He described them as those who are unconcerned about people's lives and unconcerned about the fact that the majority of America despises them because they are only driven by their Marxist goal to ruin the country.

"They are reckless and depraved. It is only after a pastor realizes that those who are in power now are totally evil, that they will make the right choices for the good of their own people," Murillo remarked.

Second, a "wartime pastor" will teach his or her church of the dangers of "Critical Race Theory, transgenderism, and abortion."

Murillo said that they must act quickly, passionately, and without retreating. They should also understand that cutting losses now is preferable than allowing a church to languish in "cultural compromise."

Third, a "wartime pastor" mobilize his congregation as soon as possible. Due to the nature of the conflict, these pastors will also need to put in time and effort to educate their congregations how to cooperate.

"They will get everyone down to the schoolboard meeting, the county commission meeting, and the city council meeting," Murillo suggested.

"Pastor, they are looking to you and you must lead them!" he added.

Fourth, a wartime pastor must be prepared to confront the inevitable and difficult issues. This covers cases such as vaccine mandates.

"What will you do when your unvaccinated members won't be able to be treated at the hospitals? They won't even be let in the front door. It is already happening. The Church will have to take care of them. Are you ready for that?" Murillo asked as a challenge.

Noting that some members may lose their jobs and may have difficulty obtaining meaningful employment, the Church must begin preparing now to meet its members' needs if problems escalate.

Fifth, a wartime pastor must recognize that the powers that be are likely to come for the finances of the church's members in the near future.

"They failed to keep the church locked down. The church came roaring back. Now they will go after your money. How will they do this? Biden is already planning to turn the IRS into a weapon against freedom of religion," Murillo claimed.

He explained that, similar to how "Bank of America" restricted conservatives' access to their bank accounts, the government is plotting something to harm people's finances. Churches that do not conform to the state-sponsored ideology may face financial consequences, similar to what happened to Chinese Christians whose accounts were frozen by the CCP.

"Before you say this can't happen, look back on what has already happened that we thought could never happen," Murillo pointed out.

Finally, as Jesus said in Matthew 16:18, a wartime pastor recognizes that the church is founded on the "Rock" and that "the gates of hell will not prevail against it."

"The wartime pastor is fighting with the weapons of God. They are confident of victory because of the Cross, the Resurrection and the Holy Spirit," Murillo declared.

He did add, though, that "a peacetime pastor" would not be included in that "promise."

"The promise to prevail against the gates of hell is the exclusive domain of a pastor who is fully engaged in war-and not the preacher who either has their head in the sand, or is running away from it," he concluded.