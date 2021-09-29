A senator from Wyoming reportedly lamented that Republicans are not embracing the "redefinition" of marriage and transgender "ideology" enshrined in the Equality Act that are actually dangers for people of faith.

Daily Wire Host Michael Knowles announced on Sunday that Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney guested in CBS News' "60 Minutes" to air her grievance against co-Republicans' reluctance on the Equality Act.

"Four months ago, Liz Cheney-a whiny lib-was a rising star in House GOP leadership. The rot runs deep. (At this very moment, she can be seen on "60 Minutes" lamenting Republicans' reluctance to embrace transgender ideology.)," Knowles remarked in Twitter.

"She's on TV right now lamenting Republicans' reluctance to redefine marriage & accept transgender ideology. Also pretending that the horn guy in the Capitol was the gravest 'insurrection' in US history when it wasn't even gravest of the year. (Congrats, BLM!) Cheney's a big lib," he elaborated in a succeeding tweet.

On the other hand, liberal media New York Daily News explained that Cheney admitted in "60 Minutes" how "wrong" she was in speaking out against same sex marriage in 2013 in line with her sister's union with another woman. Cheney revealed she has already reconciled with her sister on the matter.

"I was wrong. I was wrong. I love my sister very much," Cheney said during the program.

Cheney's admission comes after voting against the Equality Act along with 205 other Republicans in February. While three Republicans voted for it, particularly Pennsylvania's Brian Fitzpatrick, New York's John Katko and Tom Reed, together with 221 Democrats to allegedly protect members of the LGBTQ community against discrimination.

The change of heart with the former Vice President Dick Cheney's daughter towards same sex marriage allegedly comes from the matter being a "very personal issue." The former Vice President supported it since 2009, a stand which Cheney now believes "was right" after having a conversation with her sister. She also disclosed hearing the story of a young transgender woman not feeling safe from discrimination.

"This is an issue that we have to recognize you know, as, as human beings, that we need to work against discrimination of all kinds in our country, in our state. Nobody should feel unsafe. Freedom means freedom for everybody," Cheney remarked.

Christianity Daily reported previously on what the Equality Act means for Christian teachers and students. It poses harm against women in so far as their privacy for locker rooms and rights and protections in women's sports are concerned. It impedes Christian schools' practice of Christian virtues in its hiring practices as well as housing and dorm rules, and puts young children at risk of being manipulated into transitioning to another gender of choosing. It puts religious freedom at risk and was even projected to bring death to religious liberty. Thus, likewise endangering thousands of faith-based institutions and entities.

Cheney is said to have been disowned by the GOP for speaking against former President Donald Trump when the issue on voter fraud in the 2020 Presidential Elections came into fore. Trump actually called her a "warmonger" in May and a "lapdog" of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in July. Trump has already endorsed early this month another Republican, Harriet Hageman, against Cheney who is running for re-election in Wyoming.

Recently, Cheney is on fire again for being part of the January 6 Committee led by Pelosi.

"Rather than the political January 6th Unselect Committee of Radical Left Democrats and Democrat wannabes (Warmonger Liz Cheney and Cryin' Adam Kinzinger), Congress should set up a 'Commission On the Disastrous Withdrawal From Afghanistan'," Trump said in a statement.