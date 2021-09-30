EDITOR'S NOTE: Report contains graphic descriptions of disgusting content found in some books presented to children. Christianity Daily is reporting this to help readers become aware of the situation and raise an urgent call for prayer against the wickedness working to destroy children and society in general.

Parents across America are sounding the alarm on inappropriate content such as sexual passages that can be found in books accessible by children in school libraries. In Fairfax County, Virginia, one parent said she heard about sexual content in other school libraries, so she decided to go to her two children's school, Fairfax High School, to investigate herself.

She later found two problematic books that describe sexual acts. These books were the graphic novel "Gender Queer" by Maia Kobabe and the novel "Lawn Boy" by Jonathan Evison.

"So, this is pedophilia here. This is a man having sex with a boy," Stacy Langton, the concerned mother from Fairfax County, told NBC Washington during a video call in which she showed the books in question. "Here, the character is masturbating."

"I don't know how you defend this. Why would you write such a thing? It's so - just garbage. It's absolute filth," Langton lamented. Her discovery urged her to face the Virginia school board with the results of her investigation.

"The illustrations include fellatio, sex toys," Langton declared during the school board meeting. When school officials tried to cut her off during the meeting by saying there were children in the audience, she demanded they not interrupt her time.

"Both of these books include pedophilia, sex between men and boys," Langton argued. "One book describes a fourth-grade boy performing oral sex on an adult male. The other book has detailed illustrations of a man having sex with a boy."

Adrienne Henzel, who previously worked as a teacher in Fairfax County, also spoke out to "protest the use of Fairfax taxpayers' money in a campaign to normalize the use of homoerotic material with minors" and slammed the district for "promoting books that graphically depict homosexual acts."

According to The Blaze, Fairfax County Public Schools has decided to pull the books from circulation until a committee can determine what to do with them. The Virginia school board also established two committees made up of staff members, students, and parents and led by the district's library services coordinator to examine the "suitability of both texts for inclusion in high school libraries," as per a district spokesperson.

Elaine Tholen, a school board member at Fairfax County, admitted to the Washington Post that while she has not yet read both books brought up by Langton, she was disturbed by the sexually explicit language, themes, and imagery found in the books. She added that she wanted to learn more before determining if the books were appropriate for school-age children.

"If there are people that are uncomfortable with books for any reason, we have a process for dealing with this," Tholen said. "I really want to be thorough and look into it and follow the process."

When Karl Frisch, the first openly LGBT local elected official in Fairfax County, blasted what he called "exorcisms" - likely Langton's declarations at the school board meeting, many were quick to point out how the books being made available to high school students was in fact "normalizing pedophilia" and that "pedophilia is a felony."

A Fairfax board member who spoke under the condition of anonymity has admitted that some board members are already receiving death threats over the books.

Watch the video showing Langton exposing the pedophilia in children's books below.

Warning: contains sexually explicit language.