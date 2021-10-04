Critics are blasting Twitter after the Big Tech giant seemingly "fact-checked" an obituary of a woman who died from a rare blood disorder following her COVID vaccination.

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy is leading netizens who have slammed Twitter for fact-checking an obituary of a young mother whose death was attributed to thrombotic thrombocytopenia, a rare disorder that causes blood clots to form in blood vessels in the body and cause restricted blood flow to the brain, heart, and kidneys, among other medical problems.

Rep. Roy retweeted a story about Jessica Berg Wilson, an "exceptionally healthy and vibrant 37 year old young mother with no underlying health conditions." She also did not want to get the COVID vaccine, Twitter user Kelly Bee, who shared the story, wrote.

"This obituary is 'misleading' says Twitter. 'For [on Twitter] we are not afraid to follow the truth wherever it may lead,' unless of course it contradicts what Dr. Fauci or the enlightened government and tech overlords say you must do for your healthcare," Rep. Roy wrote on Twitter. He added the hashtag "#HealthcareFreedom" in his tweet.

This obituary is “misleading” says Twitter. “For [on Twitter] we are not afraid to follow the truth wherever it may lead,” unless of course it contradicts what Dr. Fauci or the enlightened government and tech overlords say you must do for your healthcare… #HealthcareFreedom https://t.co/3deHszWVsu — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) October 3, 2021

According to Fox News, Bee's tweet was labeled "misleading" by Twitter and provided information on "why health officials consider COVID-19 vaccines safe for most people."

The obituary posted on Oregon Live revealed that Wilson passed away on September 7 "from COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT)." It added that the mother of two girls aged five and three was "vehemently opposed to taking the vaccine" because she was young, healthy, and not at risk for serious illness.

"During the last weeks of her life, however, the world turned dark with heavy-handed vaccine mandates. Local and state governments were determined to strip away her right to consult her wisdom and enjoy her freedom," Wilson's obituary read, adding that the young mother's "freedom to choose was stripped away."

Wilson's obituary decried how her passion for her children's education was "blocked by government mandate," saying that "Ultimately, those who closed doors and separated mothers from their children prevailed. It cost Jessica her life."

Twitter has since then prohibited replying to, sharing, or liking Bee's tweet about Wilson's obituary but it allowed quote tweeting, causing critics to blast the Big Tech giant for censoring an obituary. Tyler Cardon of Blaze Media wrote, "There is nothing inaccurate or misleading about this Tweet, but Twitter wants you to believe there is."

Outspoken actress Gina Carano, who herself has experienced intense criticism from those on the left, took to Twitter to write, "The vaccine is obviously not for everyone." Carano lamented that she knew of a 56 year old woman who also "passed away from the vaccine," saying it "took her out in 3 days."

"These Biden mandates are murdering these people," Carano declared. Her tweet has also been labeled as "misleading."

In September, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill preventing social media companies with more than 50 million monthly users from banning users based on their political views, The Hill reported. Under the bill, the social media networks must "implement a complaint and appeals process for the content they remove, in which they provide a reason that content was removed and a review of their decision." The law will apply to Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

"Social media websites have become our modern-day public square. They are a place for healthy public debate where information should be able to flow freely - but there is a dangerous movement by social media companies to silence conservative viewpoints and ideas," Gov. Abbott said, as reported by CBS News.