Moms for Liberty spokeswoman Quisha King was met with overwhelming applause and a standing ovation when she took part in a panel discussion last week themed "Fighting Indoctrination on a National Scale." The panel was part of the Family Research Council's annual Pray, Vote, Stand Summit, which took place at Cornerstone Chapel in Leesburg, Virginia.

"This is not going away," King said of critical race theory in public school classrooms, as reported by Faithwire. "The enemy has no chill... These people are serious. They want to silence us and shut us down. I really think, at this point, the only thing to do is have a mass exodus from the public school system."

King argued that critical race theory is founded on the idea that America is an "intrinsically racist" country, asserting that such teachings are "anti-biblical," "un-American," and simply "a flat-out lie" that's "just not true." She declared, "You cannot have a country that has been moving towards racial reconciliation literally from its beginnings - if you really, really dig into the history - and say that America is intrinsically racist. Those two things just don't go together."

The Florida mom also expressed her worry over the fact that parents do not seem to be very concerned on how "pervasive" critical race theory is in public school classrooms, which is why she is suggesting a "mass exodus." King believes that the U.S. government also has a hand in the proliferation of such ideologies in public school classrooms.

King's comments on critical race theory comes after U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland sent out orders to the FBI and U.S. Attorneys' Offices to crack down on alleged threats towards school board officials from parents who oppose critical race theory and other racially charged school curriculum.

Asra Nomani, the vice president of investigations and strategy for Parents Defending Education, has opposed Garland's new orders, accusing the Attorney General of "[declaring] a war on parents."

She took to Twitter to reveal that Garland has a connection to Xan Tanner, the co-founder of Boston-based Panorama Education, a company that does research on kids by collecting social and emotional data from students in the K to 12 levels, the New York Post reported. Tanner was revealed to be Garland's son-in-law because the executive was married to Garland's daughter, Rebecca.

Nomani decried Garland's obvious conflict of interest with Panorama Education, arguing that the education research company stands to benefit from the U.S. Attorney General's "outrageous silencing of parents who are challenging its data mining of K-12 students." She also campaigned for an ethics investigation into the company for its conflict of interest, especially when the Fairfax County Public Schools in northern Virginia raised its contract budget for Panorama Ed to $2.4 million.

Meanwhile in Florida, House Bill 57 was filed in September to ban critical race theory from the state's 12 public universities, 28 State Colleges, all state agencies, county and municipal governments, and private government contractors, WTXL Tallahassee reported.