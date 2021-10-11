Michigan's Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoed laws that perpetuated what the Democratic Party has labeled as the "big lie" from President Donald Trump.

In a statement dated October 4, Whitmer announced that she has upheld Michiganders' right to vote by vetoing laws that perpetuate the alleged "big lie" and alleged voter suppression. Whitmer vetoed the House Bills 4492, 4437, and 4438 during the 66th Annual NAACP Freedom Fund Dinner that was held in Detroit last October 3.

Per Whitmer, House Bill 4492 is said to "make it more difficult to locate polling locations in senior living facilities and large apartment complexes, among other defects" while House Bill 4837 "incorrectly implies that third parties have access to the Qualified Voter File."

On the other hand, House Bill 4838 "claims to prohibit the electronic poll book at each election precinct or absent voter (AV) counting board from being connected to the internet after the polls open on election day and until the results have been tabulated for that precinct and transmitted to the appropriate clerk. "

Whitmer also vetoed House Bill 4528 that involves providing training to election challengers. The bill was rejected for it would require funding to accomplish it but such funding was not defined nor mentioned in it.

The statement explained that the governor rejected the three legislation for she classifies them as an attempt "to either suppress the vote or perpetuate the 'Big Lie' by continuing the calculated disinformation campaign to discredit the 2020 election." The statement also expressed the governor's desire to "protect" her constituents from what she calls the "deception" of the Republicans.

"I will always protect our civil rights and stand up for our democracy that countless Americans have fought to preserve. That's why I vetoed legislation that would have perpetuated the 'Big Lie' or made it harder for Michiganders to vote," Whitmer said.

Whitmer also disclosed that the state's Republican legislators are engaged in an "attack" on voting rights designed to "undermine confidence" in the election system that she finds only hurtful to a certain group of minorities and to democracy. Whitmer denounced such an "attack" and clarified her non-involvement with it.

"Right now, Michigan Republicans are participating in a coordinated, national attack on voting rights that is designed to undermine confidence in our election system and systematically disenfranchise Black voters, communities of color, older voters, and college students. I will have no part in any effort that grants an ounce of credence to this deception, so harmful to our democracy," Whitmer added.

The statement stressed that the 2020 elections and its corresponding results in Michigan "was free, secure, and accurate" following a legal auditing conducted by "trusted" local officials. Accordingly, the Michigan Bureau of Elections report affirmed the "accuracy and integrity of Michigan's November 2020 election." There were 18,000 randomly-selected ballots for the statewide audit conducted that were done by hand-counting and that matched records of the tabulation machines.

Undeniable fraud

Whitmer's claims of protecting her constituents from such legislation comes as a compete irony considering the evidence of massive voter fraud with regards to the 2020 Presidential Elections.

Last December, pollwatchers from Michigan went in the open to testify on and present evidence on voter fraud. The testimonies showed the Dominion Voting Systems were compromised.

While election experts exposed in February that absentee ballot voting in Michigan were recorded at a high level that raised suspicion. The experts contest that there is a "suspicious pattern" existing for absentee vote results in the different counties that appear "to track one another," which is said to translate into fraud.

In similar news, The Gateway Pundit said mainstream media has denied the final analysis of the Maricopa County audit as being fraudulent despite having revealed that undeniable fact that voter fraud occurred in the 2020 general elections.

The outlet pinpointed Slate for stating that the said election audit results are but part of what they claim as the "big lie" perpetuated by former President Donald Trump with regards to the 2020 Elections results.

Slate claimed that there was "no evidence of election irregularities" despite the glaring proof of fraud that were unearthed during the audit.