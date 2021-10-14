The Democratic Party is reportedly panicking as former President Donald Trump continues to amass crowds of Americans on his side

WND reported that many Democratic strategists are "terrified" since Trump has "hinted" several times that he will run in the 2024 Presidential Elections, which he warned should not be underestimated. One such strategist is Rachel Bitecofer, who in an interview with The Hill last Friday, disclosed such fears on Trump.

"There's not a strategist or insider that I'm hanging out with who would like to see Donald Trump running again. Nobody should think he would be a weak nominee," Bitecofer said.

Bitecofer pointed out that Trump almost won the presidential seat again last 2020 despite the alleged "scandals" he faced in his administration, which didn't seem to affect his following.

"He almost re-won the White House in 2020 even after four years of scandal after scandal, and then the pandemic and the mismanagement of that. That never affected him. And he almost won and his party picked up seats in the House," Bitecofer pointed out.

Meanwhile, another strategist, Mike Morey, seconded Bitecofer's comments. Morey raised that it would be "foolish" to disregard the fact that Trump has an "unwavering popularity" that continues to be shown through the massive audiences he is able to gather during rallies held post-election season.

"No one should underestimate his ability to energize the base with grievance politics. Democrats would be foolish to think he would be easy to take down," Morey stressed.

An anonymous Democratic strategist also called Trump's running for reelection in 2024 as "the world's biggest nightmare." The anonymous strategist explained that Trump's strategy in campaigning encompasses even "the lowest denominator" and involves a very competitive approach that would really be scary to Democrats.

"He's shown that he's willing to campaign from the lowest denominator and do anything and everything to win. If that doesn't scare the s*** out of every Democrat, we're in trouble," the anonymous strategist remarked.

Trump mildly hinted of running again for the said elections in January during a brief interview with the Washington Examiner in the Trump International Golf Club. In April, Trump said he was "beyond serious" in running for president in 2024 during an interview with Fox News though he refused to give details on it.

"I am looking at it very seriously, beyond seriously. From a legal standpoint, I don't want to really talk about it yet, it's a little too soon," Trump revealed.

Five months later, Trump gave hints that he will be returning to The White House after Big Tech Facebook decided to ban him for two years. Trump then condemned Facebook's "censoring and silencing" and pointed out that "ultimately, we will win."

"Next time I'm in the White House there will be no more dinners, at his request, with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife. It will be all business!" Trump declared.

Trump then, in July, encouraged thousands of supporters during a Make America Great Again rally in Florida that "we will save America." He urged supporters to join him in his fight to "take back the House, take back the Senate" and to "save America." Trump has also been hinting to run for the 2024 elections during his appearances in recent Make America Great Again rallies.