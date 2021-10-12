The 45th president of America is giving the strongest indications yet that he plans to run for office again in 2024.

According to The Hill, Trump's appearance on Saturday in Iowa, the nation's first caucus state, is the latest indication he's preparing for another run for the White House.

A Republican who has talked with Trump believes that he is "already in" and simply "waiting" for the formal announcement to be made.

"His focus right now is on making sure Republicans win in 2022, and I don't think he wants to do anything that would distract from that," he said.

Several Republican incumbents, including Gov. Kim Reynolds, Sen. Chuck Grassley, and Reps. Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, joined Trump at the rally.

Republican strategist David Kochel in Iowa said Trump has "given every indication that he is very seriously considering" another bid for the White House. If he chooses to run, Kochel said that "Iowa looks to be pretty safely Trump territory."

"He's got all the resources. He's got 100 percent name identification. He still has the support of most of the folks in the base who make up the primary voters and decide these things. He's got his hands on all the levers that he needs to be successful in a primary," Kochel explained.

The Hill also cited a survey indicating that Trump had a sizable following in the state.

"A Des Moines Register-Mediacom Iowa Poll released this week found that 53 percent of Iowans have a favorable view of Trump, while 45 percent have an unfavorable opinion - a far better performance than at any point in his presidency," the report said.

In contrast, just 37% of Iowans have a positive opinion of Biden, while 61% have a negative impression of the president. Iowa's Republicans overwhelmingly support Trump, with a favorable approval rating of 91%.

Mainstream media worried

CNN, unable to contain their worry any longer, published an opinion article by The Daily Beast columnist Dean Obeidallah headlined "The most alarming Trump rally yet" in response to Trump's Saturday event in Iowa.

In spite of Trump holding a number of rallies since the Capitol riot on January 6, Obeidallah thinks his event in Iowa on Saturday was the most worrisome because he, just like other Democrats who don't like Trump and his pro-America and pro-religious freedom agenda, claims it is "dangerous to our democracy."

It's worth noting that Obeidallah calls the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol the "insurrection" even though the FBI itself has cleared Trump and his supporters of any involvement, and that related reports indicate that it was indeed staged to make it appear like Trump's supporters were violent. Trump supporters present at the time were actually very peaceful and footage proves that.

Obeidallah's greatest issue, however, was not Trump himself, but rather the politicians who attended the Iowa event to support him.

He claimed that only a few months before to the assault on January 6, these Republican elected leaders had "rightly" condemned Trump for his push for election integrity.

"With their presence at his rally this weekend, it seems they've now changed their tune," he said.

It's important to note that Trump's push to have the 2020 election results scrutinized is valid, after numerous reports of undeniable voter fraud were discovered to have happened in various counties in different states.