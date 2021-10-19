A reporter from ESPN left the network allegedly over forced vaccination policy against religious beliefs.

CBN News said ESPN Reporter Allison Williams resigned from work saying "I'm going to hold on to my faith" instead of complying to the company's COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Williams made the announcement on her resignation in her Instagram account last Friday, which she said will be effective this week.

The Instagram post is actually an "update" on her "status with ESPN" after having announced last September 10 in Twitter that she has decided not to take the COVID-19 vaccine mandated by her employer out of earlier plans to conceive her second child.

In her Twitter post, Williams pointed out how much her work is "incredibly important to" her but her role as mother definitely exceeds it. She explained that after discussing with her doctor on family planning and fertility specialist, she has decided not to receive the vaccine. She alluded that her "deeply difficult decision" would mean leaving the job that she loves.

"This was a deeply difficult decision to make and it's not something I take lightly. I understand vaccines have been essential in the effort to end this pandemic; however, taking the vaccine at this time is not in my best interest," Williams announced.

"After a lot of prayer and deliberation, I have decided I must put my family and personal health first. I will miss being on the sidelines and am thankful for the support of my ESPN family. I look forward to when I can return to the games and job that I love," she added.

Williams then told the 23,000 followers of her Instagram account that whether they agree with her decision or not to remain unvaccinated and to leave her job, she has decided to "move forward and stay positive" about the matter.

Williams then explained that besides having "medical apprehensions" about the vaccine, she is just not "morally and ethically" aligned to it considering her held beliefs.

"Belief is a word I've been thinking about a lot lately, because in addition to the medical apprehensions regarding my desire to have another child in regards to receiving this injection. I am also so morally and ethically not aligned with this. And I've had to really dig deep and analyze my values and my morals, and ultimately I need to put them first," Williams disclosed.

"And the irony in all this is that a lot of those same values and principles I hold so dear are what made me a really good employee and probably helped with the success that I've been able to have in my career," she raised.

Williams then highlighted others like her who have chosen to leave their career because of the vaccination mandates. She expressed admiration for those like her since she personally knows how important it is to not to "put a paycheck over principle" and said she fights for them. She did give respect to people who support the mandates.

In line with the mandates, Williams revealed that at least she and those like her "fought" and "tried" should the country's "direction" be one where the government dictates over its people "to get something that doesn't align with your values." She highlighted that though she doesn't really know what will happen in the future, what she knows is she has her faith to hold on to and there are things she is thankful for. She concluded her announcement with hopes that things will "get better" through prayer.

"I don't know what the future holds, obviously, for any of us. But I'm going to focus on what I have to be thankful for. I'm going to hold on to my faith. I'm going to pray that things get better, and that I can see you on the television set in some capacity, in some stadium, covering some game soon. Until then, God bless, and I'm going to go hug my baby," Williams said.