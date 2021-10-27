Noted Catholic Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano has chosen to make public a letter he addressed to American bishops on October 23 equating the apathy of so many cardinals and bishops with the Pope's unfathomable endorsement of the vaccine drive as "complicity" to the "crime against humanity."

Among those who received the letter, as per Life Site, were Cardinal Luis F. Ladaria S.J., Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Archbishop José Gomez (President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops), and all other bishops in the United States of America.

"I address you, Archbishop Gómez, as President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, and to you, Cardinals Ladaria and Müller, for your competence, some serious considerations related to the so-called vaccines against Covid-19," the Abp begins in his letter.

"I believe there are some aspects of the question that now allow for a more complete evaluation of what these drugs are and what effects they cause; this evaluation ought to lead to a collegial stance, in conformity with the Magisterium of the Church and not influenced by biased information or by erroneous news spread by the producers of these drugs or by the media," he added.

The Archbishop's letter was broken into seven subtopics, each of which he dwelt on. They were as follows:

Subject of the Note of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith

Safety and effectiveness of the vaccines

The experimental drugs are not vaccines in the proper sense

Proportionality between the costs and benefits of the vaccines

New data on the presence of aborted fetal cell lines

Side Effects on pregnant mothers and nursing children

Components of the vaccines

The clergy, Vigano argues, have a responsibility to reveal the horrible crime of generating billions of terminally sick people and killing millions of people based on the diabolical philosophy of the "Great Reset" devised by the President of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab. The sad part is that global institutions and organizations accept and promote this.

"The silence of so many cardinals and bishops," he observed, "along with the inconceivable promotion of the vaccination campaign by the Holy See, represents a form of unprecedented complicity that cannot continue any longer. It is necessary to denounce this scandal, this crime against humanity, this satanic action against God."

He also made a point of critiquing Joe Biden, who labels himself a "Catholic," for imposing vaccination on 28 million children aged 5 to 11. Vigano describes this as "absolutely inconceivable," given the fact that there is almost little possibility of their contracting COVID.

He then appeals to the Holy See and the Bishops' Conferences to issue a forceful condemnation of this act, as well as the possibly devastating side effects associated with the vaccination of children with what Vigano refers to as "experimental gene serum."

To conclude, Vigano urges his colleagues to advocate and recognize religious exemptions for people who chose to not get the COVID jab.

"It is equally imperative that there be an intervention by the US Bishops' Conference aimed at promoting the religious exemption and immediately revoking the bans imposed in this regard by many Ordinaries on their priests," he said. "Similarly, all vaccination requirements for seminarians and candidates of religious communities must be revoked. Instead, clear directives should be given about the dangers connected to the administration of the vaccine and its grave moral implications."