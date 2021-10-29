Audio recordings allegedly expose doctors and hospital administrators who are actively mistreating COVID-19 patients.

LifeSite News highlighted The John-Henry Westen Show's October 27 episode which revealed "explosive audio recordings of doctors and hospital administrators denying COVID patients visitors, doctor-prescribed ivermectin, and even nutrition and hydration."

In the said episode, Westen said the "enhanced audio files" were aired at a recent conference in Arizona that presented doctors, nurses, witnesses, and even lawyers speaking about "this unbelievable" thing happening in hospitals across America.

One of the said hospitals is the Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale where a patient, the mother of lawyer Ali Shultz, is denied of taking an ivermectin prescription. Shultz, who founded Hands for Health and Freedom out of her experience on masking mandates, recorded the conversation she had with her mother's attending physician at the hospital, Dr. Taylor Brinton.

Brinton assured Shultz that the hospital is doing everything it can to help her mother recover from COVID-19. Shultz rebutted that the ivermectin prescription being denied her mother to which the doctor explained that the hospital released a policy that all COVID-19 patients they have will not be given the said medicine.

"We're throwing the kitchen sink at her and promise we're giving her everything we've got to get her healthy," Brinton said.

"But you're not because she has an existing prescription for ivermectin," Shultz replied.

"Yeah, I should tell you that Banner came out with a system wide policy yesterday that no ivermectin will be given to any COVID patient, no matter what," Brinton responded.

Brinton explained that the policy is released after the hospital reviewed literature on ivermectin. He said he agrees with the policy because he himself will not prescribe the medication to a COVID-19 patient.

Shultz raised that ivermectin is "relevant" being an "NIH neutral drug," as well as, reiterated her mother having prescription for it prior to being confined in the hospital. But Brinton disclosed not seeing a name for the doctor who issued the said prescription Shultz is talking about.

He then asked for the doctor's name and mentioned that he could actually "report" the said doctor to the hospital board, but decided otherwise for that doctor "blacked out his name."

Notwithstanding, Shultz pleaded that ivermectin be given to her mother, to let her at least, "try it." However, Brinton claimed ivermectin could endanger the patient.

"No, there's no--there would be no benefit. It could potentially hasten her death," Brinton stressed.

"Hasten her death, it could cause her death," Brinton repeated what he said when Shultz appeared she didn't understand.

Brinton also emphasized that ivermectin could just not be given to the patient by the hospital "no matter who ordered it," especially when Shultz raised that her mother is "dying anyway" and that she would personally come to the hospital to administer it herself.

Westen said that Shultz' case is happening to various families across the country and that this audio clip gives proof of that. He said that other incidents involve patients being "denied of their last rites" along with "denying them any visitation whatsoever."

In her Twitter account, Shultz raised last October 11 that the Patient's Bill of Rights prohibit against denying visitation because of "blanket seclusions" that has been imposed on COVID-19 patients to prevent them from spreading contamination.

"The Patient's Bill of Rights protects hospitalized patients from seclusion. Just because doctors and nurses are using the word "isolation" instead of "seclusion," doesn't mean they can keep patients from their loved ones. Blanket seclusion orders are illegal," Shultz announced.