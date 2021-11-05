The exposure of sexual assaults in various schools reportedly led the Virginia elections to be overturned to the GOP from Democrat stronghold.

The Western Journal said polling data revealed that the investigative work done by conservative news outlets such as that of The Daily Wire that exposed the corruption in Virginia's public school system has led to the defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe by Republican Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday, November 2.

As previously reported, pro-life Glenn Youngkin won the governor's race garnering a lead of 54.6% against McAulifee who had 44.7% at a time 60% of the votes have been tabulated. Local issues primarily education have been the factors the Republican Party won.

Reports exposed the Loudoun County officials' cover-up of a rape incident involving a "gender-fluid" 14-year-old teen. The Loudoun County District High School officials knew that the rape occurred in the girls' bathroom but lied to the parents about it.

The "gender-fluid" teenager was wearing a skirt when he attacked the girl in the bathroom last May 28. The teenager had previously "hooked-up" with the girl in that bathroom but it was only then that he forced her to do so. The teenager then sexually assaulted another girl from a different school but within in the Loudoun County District.

The school board lied about the incidents due to the need to implement the policy of allowing transgender students the option to use both male and female bathrooms. The said policy was passed afterwards. Sadly, the parents only were able to confirm about the incidents through the expose made by The Daily Wire. The attacker was eventually convicted for "two accounts of forcible sodomy."

Another investigative report that affected this was the one The Western Journal ran regarding the cancellation of the Prince William County's school board meeting that was set last September 15. There was a coverup in the reporting of the cancellation by local media outlets due to its reason involving a Democratic official "screaming obscenities at parents opposed to the teaching of CRT."

"The Western Journal's report found that various local media outlets had dishonestly edited their coverage to blame parents for a disruption that led to the cancellation of the district's Sept. 15 school board meeting. In truth, security shut down the meeting when a Democratic official began screaming obscenities at parents opposed to the teaching of CRT," the report said.

Another investigative report hit McAuliffe directly for his claims that the critical race theory was never taught in Virginia. The report, done by Christopher Rufo, presented a memo coming from the State's Superintendent actually "promoting" critical race theory. Rufo tweeted a thread on the matter including screencaptures of the actual memorandum issued by the superintendent among other evidences he was able to accumulate on the matter.

"SCOOP: @TerryMcAuliffe claims that critical race theory has 'never been taught in Virginia,' but I've obtained a memo from the State Superintendent directly promoting CRT, calling it "an important analytic tool" for addressing 'power and privilege' in all Virginia schools," Rufo exposed last October 14.

These investigative reports, The Western Journal stressed, have positively benefited Youngkin and in general overturned the election results in Virginia.

"Indeed, the evidence shows that this collective coverage from conservative outlets helped turn the tide of the Virginia election," the outlet remarked.