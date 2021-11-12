A team of academic researchers and ministry practitioners recently released a new report analyzing the views and experiences of 39 church leaders, 16 schools and 113 Christian parents throughout the COVID pandemic. The results of the study showed that the pandemic has heavily impacted engagement in children's ministry in churches in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Brazil.

According to the Christian Post, researchers collected online survey data from respondents in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Brazil in June 2021. The report, which was published by Liverpool Hope University, revealed that the COVID pandemic has "adversely affected" children's "faith formation." Researchers also suggested that there is an "urgent need for church leaders and para-church organizations to prioritize ministry among children and to form clear strategies for the way ahead."

Researchers found that during the COVID pandemic, there was a decrease in engagement among children and families with their churches. Moreover, there were widespread "feelings of exclusion, isolation and marginalization of children from churches," as well as "perceptions that ministry amongst children is not prioritized as highly as ministry with adults."

The report found that only 2% of churches in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Brazil made an effort to develop strategic plans for children's ministry. Researchers remarked in the report, "Relational connections were highly valued by families but appeared to be one of the most challenging aspects for churches."

Researchers added that the role of children in churches have become "more passive than active" and that Christian parents were viewed as "mere conduits" instead of being actual "resources" for their children. Researchers concluded, "Hence there is a transactional relationship between Christian parents and the church rather than relational and collaborative."

But parents are not to blame, as they admitted to feeling "ill equipped for nurturing their child's faith" and that "church support of them in this has been limited." In addition, the collaboration between families, schools, and churches had been described as "minimal."

The report underscored how churches were "often viewed as a service provider rather than a partner" and that there was a "disconnect" in the ways churches supported schools and families. The solution, according to researchers, was "clearer communication, greater clarity and a stronger sense of purpose amongst all who are involved in children's faith formation," to ensure that children are supported in their spiritual lives moving forward.

The research was conducted by lecturer Sarah Holmes of Liverpool Hope University, President Lawson W. Murray of Scripture Union Canada, Pastoral Outreach Coordinator Sue Price of the Margaret Beaufort Institute of Theology in Cambridge, and professor Mimi Larson of the Trinity Evangelical Divinity School.

"We're finding that congregations generally are not terribly well brought into the importance of sharing faith with the next generation," Holmes remarked in a conversation with Premier Christian News. "Fast forward 10, 20 years' time, 'Who is going to be in our churches?' We have very few children and young people and families in there now."