Immunoligist and virologist Dr. Robert Malone is sounding the alarm on how intense COVID restrictions and mandates in Western countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Austria are quashing civil liberties. Dr. Malone, who helped develop mRNA vaccines in the 1980s, warned that governments are using COVID as a "platform for advancing other agendas."

"The future of global totalitarianism is here, it's just not evenly distributed," Dr. Malone remarked during an interview with Steve Bannon's "War Room," as reported by WND.

He cited Austria, the first country to require all of its citizens to be vaccinated against COVID, as "the most egregious example" of "the deployment of a totalitarian approach" to a public health emergency such as COVID.

Dr. Malone warned that Austria, among other European nations and Western countries, as using "mass formation psychosis," a term used by professor Mattias Desmet of Ghent University in Belgium to describe "the madness of crowds," the doctor said. He added, "A lot of these governments have been overtaken by this form of psychosis or hypnosis."

"They believe that these vaccines are effective," Dr. Malone remarked. "They clearly are not."

Meanwhile in Australia, communities in the Northern Territory were sent into a "hard" lockdown after new cases emerged. According to ABC News, residents are only allowed to leave their homes for medical or emergency reasons under the "hard" lockdown. On Sunday, Chief Minister Michael Gunner explained that the "hard" lockdown was vital because the "threat to lives is extreme."

Gunnar added that the federal government offered to deploy 20 Australian Defence Force personnel and "army trucks" to "assist with the unfolding situation in the Northern Territory." He explained that the trucks would assist in transferring COVID-positive patients and contacts and "to support the communities."

During Monday's press conference, Gunner emotionally declared that Australians who continue to oppose COVID vaccine mandates, despite being vaccinated, will be labeled by the government as an "anti-vaxxer." He accused Australians who support anyone who argues against the vaccine or its restrictions of being an "anti-vaxxer," saying that the label applies to them no matter what their personal vaccination status is.

Dr. Malone said that governments implementing such drastic COVID restrictions are in fact "impervious to data" and "actual facts." He found fault in governments that only hailed vaccines as the answer to solving the COVID pandemic, completely ignoring studies that prove how natural immunity from a previous COVID infection actually offers a 20-fold better protection against the disease.

He argued that health authorities such as Dr. Anthony Fauci are "obsessed with the potential mortality risk and hospitalization risk," which is mostly among the "high-risk cohort, the elderly, and that can almost completely be mitigated through early intervention with a wide range of drugs, not the least of which is the monoclonal antibodies."

Dr. Malone reiterated that COVID vaccines are not "the only way out," as health authorities claim it to be.