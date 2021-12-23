A noted California evangelist rallies God's church to be assertive in their role as Kingdom workers and soldiers and to take authority against the powers of evil.

On Sunday, evangelist Mario Murillo admitted that God's warriors often suffer from discouragement.

"They can feel crushed between the two jaws of a vise," he wrote. "One jaw is the blatant depravity of our 'woke' culture. The other jaw is the disheartening cowardice of preachers. These factors weigh you down, steal your joy, and even crush your spirit."

Although Murillo understands what is unfolding in contemporary culture, he pointed out that under Biden's ineffective leadership, Americans have descended to a new low of hate and depravity in the United States today.

What's interesting, he said, is that people like Joe Rogan, who isn't renowned for being a saint, came to his large podcast audience to denounce Hollywood's hate of Chris Pratt, an outspoken believer in Jesus Christ.

"The nation is on fire," Murillo continued. "The pandemic lockdown set the mechanism in place to silence the church. Most Christians believe our government is hostile to our faith. Yet, pastors with the influence to push back against tyranny, refuse to do so-even though they know the flocks they are supposed to be shepherding are suffering under the lash of persecution and perversion."

This, he said, leaves the Christian warrior vulnerable to attack from both the front and the back, and that it's no surprise that religious freedom warriors sometimes feel completely depleted.

"Now let me tell you what I know God is saying to you: Do not wait for things to get better. Do not wait for the lukewarm leaders to wake up. Do not look for a special sign. You have permission-whether or not anyone else agrees with you-to save America," Murillo declared.

Murillo also emphasized two principles that he hopes would be remembered by every devout Christian.

"Do not doubt that you and God are more than enough to win this war," he said. "It is because God is with you, that what you are going to do will triumph!"

His message also included a call for people to abandon any notions of fantastical prophecies and profound experiences, emphasizing that while evil is glorified, God searches for deliverers: that He is on the lookout for people who will allow Him to transform them into the unstoppable voices that will restore justice to America.

According to Murillo, this is not the time to be apologetic, to hide and blend in the crowd, or to be passive and apatheic. He pointed out that a Holy Spirit-filled vessel is necessary to execute all and everything that is necessary to respond to the extraordinary circumstances the Church faces today.

"Now thanks be unto God Who always causes us to triumph in Christ!" proclaimed Murillo. "He does not awaken us to action just to frustrate us. He jolts us awake in order to ignite a string of miracles and a plan. 'Come, let us go!' is the watchword of this hour."

"What are you waiting for? God has given you permission! Now, let's go save America!" he concluded.