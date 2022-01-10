Discipline is an important factor for success. Thus, to prepare oneself for his destiny, an author shared ways on how to be more disciplined.

In his article on The Christian Post, Larry Tomczak, a best-selling author and Liberty Counsel public policy advisor, pointed out that there are "no shortcuts" in life. He then emphasized the relevance of preparing for the future, recalling a statement from Abraham Lincoln.

"I will prepare myself and one day my time will come," Lincoln reportedly stated.

Tomczak then enumerated the years, starting in 1831, wherein Lincoln struggled with failure in business, personal life and politics before being elected as the 16th President of the United States in 1860.

The former president's life illustrated an extraordinary rise to power. Born into poverty, Lincoln educated himself, learning grammar and mathematics. He went on to study law books, also by himself, and eventually became a lawyer when he passed the bar examination in 1836.

Drawing an inspiration from Lincoln's success, the author shared five tips on how a person can be more disciplined.

First, to understand the truth that discipline is a manifestation of the "fruit of the Spirit" and borne out of the believers' freedom in Christ, not simply out of desire for performance.

Citing Galatians 5:22-23 and Romans 6:11-14, Tomczak said that discipline is "initiated and sustained by the Spirit of God," which follows after a Christian's deliverance from the power of sin.

"As new creations, we are empowered to choose not what we feel to do but what we know to do to please God and achieve God's plan for our lives," he added.

He also reiterated Peter's statement in 2 Peter 1:6 and 8, saying that believers will be "ineffective and unproductive" if they do not have self-discipline.

Next, to repent on every area of undisciplined lifestyle.

As stated in Hebrews 12:2, the author reminded the Christians to turn away from sins and run the race for Christ.

To learn more about discipline, he suggested reading the book, "The Disciplined Life," by Richard Shelley Taylor.

Moreover, he shared the story about Alexander the Great on finding one of his soldiers, who happens to be his namesake, sleeping at his post. Tomczak said that as Christ does to His followers, the commander also challenged the soldier to either change his conduct or his name.

Third, to prioritize daily communion with God.

As exemplified by Jesus in Mark 1:35, the author stressed the significance of prayer and studying the Word of God.

"...If we can't establish consistency here, it's just like missing the first button on a shirt then everything else veers off course. There simply is no substitute for regular time in Scripture and prayer to become the mature, disciplined man or woman of God we're called to be," he said.

Fourth, asking support from a friend.

The author argued that a Christian will not be able to mature if he is walking alone. Therefore, as Jesus did with His disciples, wherein He sent them out in pairs, Tomczak encouraged the believers to find someone who can help them in their walk with the LORD - something that he himself did which resulted with a partnership that catapulted an international ministry.

Finally, to "start small and stay the course."

Remembering a statement from William James, an American psychologist and philosopher, he urged the believers to seize every opportunity that God puts in their way this year and avoid procrastination.

"Make a quality decision that you are going to persevere in the process. 'Starting is easy. Sticking is hard.' As you sit down and write out some of the goals God is giving you for the new year, realize setbacks and discouragements will come but you will not cave!" the author continued.

To develop discipline, he advised doing insignificant things, such as making the bed, clearing clutters, being punctual or paying the bills on time. These, he said, will enable a person to develop success and confidence for more challenging tasks.

"Here's the deal: Make a quality decision right now to 'strike while the iron's hot' to make 2022 the finest of your life for the glory of God!" Tomczak concluded, citing Philippians 3:13-15.