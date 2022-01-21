In an interview with "The Daily Signal Podcast" released on Monday, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s niece, Alveda King, reiterated her claims that her uncle would side with her in fighting for the life of the unborn.

Lifenews highlighted King's interview where she spoke of her uncle pointing to the need of parents to sacrifice for their children by foregoing "personal comfort and safety."

The Daily Signal, on the other hand, raised that the renowned civil rights leader's words in his "I Have A Dream" speech still prove 54 years after his assassination since America currently faces "renewed racial tensions" and "divisive ideologies" like the critical race theory, as well as, the issue on abortion.

King, who has been involved in the pro-life movement for years, responded in the interview with the reality of people undergoing abortions today more for "personal comfort." She pointed out that her uncle is totally against that.

"The Negro cannot win if he's willing to sacrifice the futures of his children for immediate personal comfort and safety," King quoted her uncle in saying.

"Now, abortions occur for reasons of personal comfort and safety. Some people feel threatened. Some people feel that they won't be able to live or eat or finish school, or they're not happy in a relationship. So all of these factors sometimes cause people to abort their children," she said.

King went on to explain the shift in people's underlying motives that point to what her uncle have spoken of regarding injustice. She admitted to committing this grave sin, which she has asked God for forgiveness in the past and for which she received healing. It is for that reason, she said, that she has joined the pro-life movement "to explain these truths to others."

"In that process, we have gone into a position of fear and doubt rather than embracing life from the womb to the tomb. Martin Luther King Jr. explained that in that statement. He also said, 'Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,'" King pointed out.

"And so, I often ask the question...I say, a woman has a right to choose what she does with her body. The baby is not her body. Where's the lawyer for the baby? How can the dream survive if we murder our children?" She added.

During the interview, "The Daily Signal Podcast" Host Virginia Allen raised the United States Supreme Court's oral arguments on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case that was held last December 1. Allen asked King's thoughts about it especially on the possibility of the Supreme Court's upcoming decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade and her message to the pro-life movement on it.

King responded with the importance of prayer and repentance on the sin of abortion that is necessary before one can "proclaim the truth to others." She stressed that these are "our responsibility as individuals" that would be supported by one's commitment to use whatever platform there is available to speak the truth on abortion.

"So individually, here in America, and as we say on Martin Luther King Day, it's a time to stop-a day on and not a day off-serve God, serve others. And as we are serving, remember the little babies in the womb, remember the poor, the sick, the elderly. Don't even leave out the wealthy. People need the Lord," King stressed.

"And as we proclaim lives and liberty in that pursuit for happiness, as we love God and repent for our sins, then we can look further into this year, 2022, with hope, not fear, and we can learn to love each other as brothers and sisters and not perish as fools," she ended.