From recently testifying on the beauty of adoption and how pro-life it is, Hollywood actor Kirk Cameron has teamed up with top-grossing Christian movie producers Kendrick Brothers for an upcoming film based on a true story that "illustrate the value of every life."

The Christian Post reported that Cameron mentioned the new film during the March for Life Rally in Washington D.C. last January 21.

"I hope that you have a chance later this year to see the movie 'Lifemark' that is based on a true story. It is a story that is so much better than anything we ever could have scripted," Cameron announced.

Cameron early this month revealed in an episode of "Stories of Us" how he was able to adopt four children because of his wife, Chelsea, being adopted, too. This is one of the reasons he has become pro-life alongside following the "marching orders" of God that he stated when he was invited to speak before the thousands that gathered in the nation's capital during the March for life.

Cameron stressed during his speech how "personal" the issue of adoption and the sanctity of life is to him. It is the very reason he decided to come up with the movie, "Landmark," with the Kendrick Brothers.

"Someone sent me a brief documentary of a true story that was so inspiring and meant so much to me personally that I decided to turn it into a feature film," Cameron said.

"I wanted to illustrate the value of every life and all of its potential and also to show the beauty of adoption and demonstrate how even one person's life can powerfully impact so many others," he added.

This is not the first time Cameron teams up with the Kendrick brothers though for, "Landmark," where he plays as the adoptive father and undertakes the executive producer role. Cameron's first team up with the Kendrick brothers was for "Fireproof," which was 14 years ago. Fireproof has been awarded 2018's #1 Independent Film Of the Year.

Alex Kendrick made the announcement on being reunited with Cameron on a new movie last April 26 through his Instagram account that posted Cameron's photo but did not disclose the title of the movie yet. Though the production outfit announced the "new project underway" as early as January last year, emphasizing that the "film is based on a true story" and that it will be executively-produced.

"We're really excited about this movie because it's such an inspirational story. And so beyond that, I don't want to let the cat out of the bag," Kendrick said in the official statement.

The Kendrick Brothers came out with "Show Me The Father" last September that is based on the Fatherhood of God. The movie, which aimed to inculcate in viewers God's faithfulness and goodness as a father, earned a rare A+ cinema rating and grossed more than $700,000 on the first week of opening.

According to Kendrick, "Landmark" is about a mother choosing to place her child in adoption instead of aborting him and meets him for the first time after 18 years. Unlike most of their pro-life films that the Kendrick brothers are known to "love," the story of "Lifemark" was brought to them by a friend. They found the story "so powerful" when they read it especially since "it was very timely for today's culture."