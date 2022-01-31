True to his commitment to safeguarding the life of the unborn, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced last January 19 the appointment of Angela Sailor as the state's Chief Diversity, Opportunity & Inclusion Officer.

WND said the role included being an "ambassador for (the) unborn" that's tasked to "defend anti-abortion legislation." Youngkin's appointment is said to come with the decision to change the said Office's name so that the pro-life role could be incorporated in Sailor's tasks.

In the official statement of Sailor's appointment, Youngkin announced the change in the name of the office from the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office that is supported by Executive Order Number 10.

"The people of Virginia elected the most diverse leadership in the Commonwealth's history. Virginia is big enough for the hopes and dreams of a diverse people. Angela Sailor's experience in government, nonprofits and the private sector will guide us as we ensure that the government is working for all Virginians across our diverse Commonwealth, especially when it comes to economic opportunity for all Virginians. In addition, I will introduce and support legislation to change the name of the office to the Diversity, Opportunity and Inclusion Office," Youngkin said.

Christianity Daily reported previously that Youngkin was quick to unveil his pro-life commitments during his inauguration as the state's governor last January 15. Youngkin won over Terry McAuliffe during the governor's race last November due to his strong pro-life stance and clear conservative stand on various social issues such as the Critical Race Theory being taught in schools.

Youngkin's first set of Executive Orders signed on the first day of his office--Numbers One to Nine--dealt on such "divisive issues," including those on the masking and vaccine mandates that he scraped out of the state.

Executive Order Number Ten, on the other hand, particularly dealt with "focusing Virginia's diversity, equity and inclusion office and designating a commonwealth Chief Diversity, Opportunity, and Inclusion Officer." The Executive Order explained that the focus entails "including in its mission the promotion of entrepreneurship and economic opportunity for all Virginians--including Virginians with disabilities--as well as the promotion of free speech and civil discourse."

Sailor's role, as per the Executive Order, would be expanded for this purpose, which particularly shall entail "the promotion of diverse free speech and inclusive civil discourse, and a role in promoting the honest and complete teaching of history." The Executive Order detailed seven roles added to Sailor's cap as part of the change in the Office's title. The role of being an ambassador for life fell under role number 5.

"The Chief Diversity, Opportunity & Inclusion Officer will also work to promote ideas, policies, and practices to eliminate disparities in pre-natal care, and be an ambassador for unborn children," Youngkin said in the Executive Order.

The other roles included "facilitating Virginians of different faiths together in a service to their communities and the Commonwealth," promoting civil discourse in "viewpoint diversity in higher education in coordination with the Secretary of Education," and "responsive to the rights of parents in educational and curricular decision making and ensure." This last role on parental rights was one of the hot topics that Youngkin raised during his campaign and discussed during the gubernatorial debate.

Youngkin values the role of parents in the education of their children such that his Executive Order Number Two, which ended the masking mandates in the state, empowers parents to decide whether their children would wear masks in school.

Sailor, according to the announcement on her appointment, has extensive experience on "in-house and advisory roles" having worked in corporate and government institutions such as the Heritage Foundation and The White House, among others. Her experience has exposed her to work on various issues and concerns, such as health care, senior citizens, housing, African Americans, social security and welfare, as well as faith-based initiatives.