The Walt Disney Company has released a new LGBTQ+ line of clothing on Monday, which is reportedly part of fulfilling its commitment to the said community in its self-declared war against the state of Florida for the Parental Rights in Education Law or H.B.1557, which they tagged as the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Fox Business reported that the new clothing line features the LGBTQ's rainbow Pride flag printed on a variety of items that include baby clothes, backpacks, socks, and sweaters. The clothing line is integrated into Disney's Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar collections merchandise, which are all made available in its online store, retail shops, and theme parks. The Star Wars name is printed in various merchandise using rainbow colors, which the LGBTQ has been associated with.

Disney's LGBTQ+ Stand

As per Fox Business, Disney has been releasing its LGBTQ clothing line for four years now but under the name "Rainbow Disney Collection." The company recently changed its product line to the "Disney Pride Collection." This year's collection is particularly special because all proceeds will be donated to LGBTQ organizations throughout the globe, unlike previous years where only a portion was given.

"The Disney Pride Collection was created by LGBTQIA+ employees and allies at The Walt Disney Company and is a reflection of their incredible contributions and place at the heart of the company. We stand in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ community everywhere," Disney said in a statement.

"The Walt Disney Company will be donating all of our profits from the Disney Pride Collection sales now through June 30, 2022 to organizations that support LGBTQIA+ youth and families. This includes sales of Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars Pride Collection merchandise," they concluded.

There are 17 LGBTQ+ organizations this year's Disney clothing line supports. These are the Ali Forney Center, GLSEN, LGBTQ Center OC, Los Angeles LGBT Center, PFLAG National, SF LGBT Center, The Trevor Project, Zebra Coalition, ARELAS, BeLonG To Youth Services, diversity München e.V., Diversity Role Models, Famiglie Arcobaleno, MAG Jeunes LGBT+, It Gets Better, Minus18, and Nijiiro Diversity.

Disney Grooming Children With LGBTQ Ideology

Reacting to the newly-released clothing line, Colorado-based Christian author Zachary Mettler raised that the product line signifies Disney's targeting children with the LGBT agenda. Mettler, who writes for various publications including The Daily Citizen and The Christian Post, disclosed that the product line is normally released in time for Pride Month, which is celebrated annually in June. It is a sign, he said, the company is really becoming more vocal in its LGBTQ stand.

"The new clothing line is just a part of Disney's continued push to promote sexual confusion in children. Children weren't designed to carry the weight of adult sexuality," Metler told The Christian Post Reporter Samantha Kamman.

Mettler believes that Disney is trying to groom children by planting in their heads LGBTQ ideology, particularly that the union of same-sex couples is morally the same as marriage, which is between a man and a woman. Mettler shared that the gigantic family entertainment company is cultivating children to perceive and believe that gender is malleable. He projects that this will negatively impact children by the time they become young adults since it will confuse them.

Since last March, Disney's heirs and top officials have become vocal in opposing the Florida law, which prohibits the teaching of anything sexual in schools for very young children from Kindergarten to Grade Three. Disney CEO Bob Chapek even expressed regret through an internal memo for the Florida law, telling the LGBTQ community that he let them down.

Chapek, later on, released a public statement following condemnation from the LGBTQ community for not doing anything about the law. The CEO declared a bold stand for the LGBTQ+ community in the said statement, promising to exert their power and influence to stand up for their rights against such legislation.

In response to their opposition, Florida has stripped Disney of its self-governing status, which was a privilege given by the state to the family entertainment company in 1967.

