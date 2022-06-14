Madison Taylor Baez sang her heart out, giving a powerful rendition of the classic hymn "Amazing Grace" during the commercial break of the recent episode taping of America's Got Talent and surprisingly got the Golden Buzzer from Howie Mandel, which sends her directly to Season 17 Finals.

It is a well-known custom of the show to ask volunteers from the audience to sing during commercial breaks.

The 11-year-old from Yorba Linda, California, sitting beside her dad, raised her hand when it was time to volunteer and got up when the staff of the show gave her the microphone.

According to Faithwire, Terry Crews, the show's host, revealed that Baez was already chosen to be a contestant but was intentionally placed in the audience to see if the judges, Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell, would give her their attention.

Not only were the judges stopped from what they were doing and became attentive when they hear her belt out the song in acapella with her compelling voice, but they were also in awe, along with the rest of the crowd, who were already chanting that she sings on stage.

Cowell, who is also the executive producer of the show, was stopped in his tracks coming from backstage and asked Baez if she would want to formally audition, Taste of Country reported. Getting a thumbs up from her dad, she got on stage where she once again showed her singing prowess that floored everyone and even moved some into tears. She even got a standing ovation at the end of her performance.

Could It All Be Destiny?

"In all the years we've ever done this, this has never actually happened before," Cowell, who had no idea of the crew's plan of purposely placing Baez in the audience, declared after the girl performed, Daily Mail relayed. "I normally leave during the break because people do sing, so this is actually the opposite. It actually brought me back into the room," he continued saying.

To which Baez tearfully responded, "I've been to many tapings, and ever since I was 4 years old, I would always try and sing for the commercial breaks." She also said that it has always been her dream to be on the show.

Mandel, who hit the Golden Buzzer as the crowd was roaring, "Golden Buzzer, Golden Buzzer", had this to say to the little dreamer, "Everybody is going to know your name now young lady. Your life has just changed."

Her Dad's Cancer Taught Her To Sing

When asked what a young girl like her would do with the one million dollars cash prize if she won the competition, Baez, who is now dubbed the "Golden Girl", said that she would help her dad with cancer research.

Chris Baez, her father, ended the audition with more tears and emotion from the crowd as he stepped onto the gold confetti-filled stage beside his daughter and shared that he has been battling cancer for nine years, which is now in Stage 4. He told everyone that it was because of his disease that her daughter learned how to sing.

"She would sing to me at the hospital throughout my surgeries, throughout my chemo treatments. She'd sing to me and helping me get better, and I'm doing very well."

Baez played the young Selena in the Netflix's Selena: The Series when she was only 9 years old. She only starred in two episodes but made a major impression, Oprah Daily narrated.

