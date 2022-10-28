Josiah Hesse of the Guardian covered the Life Surge conference in Denver and recalled his memories of Christian financial planning and its effect on people. When he was in attendance, the emcees for the day were Jason and David Benham. Apart from them, the conference also had various conservative-leaning celebrities such as Tim Tebow and Willier Robertson speaking at the event.

The article said that the tickets for the event ranged from $52 to $500 and advertised topics on faith, business, the marketplace, and financial freedom. Hesse said that the conference did offer "pragmatic advice" when it comes to businesses but that there was plenty of what he called "culture war rhetoric." This includes prayer in schools, cancel culture, and issues with snowflakes, among others that he characterized as proselytization.

Life Surge Conference and What the Speakers had to Say

According to the article, the Benham twins talked about their 2014 reality show that was removed from television due to protest. The twins also had words for issues such as homosexuality and Islam. As for Tim Tebow, the writer recalled the athlete talking about rejecting the deal with the Patriots.

Duck Dynasty's Willie Robertson said that there is a need for more Christians in television and music. James Smith had a message of fear and caution for the audience when it comes to digital currency, saying that it is something that the government uses for surveillance.

The author added that the conference constantly talked about Christianity being under attack in the country. As such, the speakers are in the opinion that God wants them to be rich so that they can win the "culture war" and bring people to Jesus. Apparently, the message was met with applause and praise by the people in attendance.

Personal Experience with Prosperity Gospel

In the same article, the author talked about his personal experience growing up in an Iowa farming community back in the 80s and 90s According to him, there were plenty of families around him who fell economically after joining Oral Roberts University, an organization known for its "prosperity gospel."

He said that his family underwent bankruptcy multiple times in the process while giving over $100,000 to the church. He recalled that when their business went down, the church people blamed his father's affair for the misfortune.

Life Surge

Life Surge calls itself a "global movement" that provides people with inspiration and transformation. It says that it provides its attendees with a chance to grow their lives, businesses, wealth, and legacy. When it comes to topics, the organization provides knowledge and wisdom about Faith, business, wealth, and what it calls impact.

The organization was founded by Joe Johnson, Ph.D. who currently sits as the "Chief Entrepreneur" of the organization. On his LinkedIn page, it says that he is the founder of OXLOS, Welfont, and GoodField.

He is a graduate of Ashland University with a Bachelor's Degree and a Master's Degree in Business Administration. He also holds a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Organizational Leadership from Regent University.

