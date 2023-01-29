Many Christians believe that abortion is morally wrong because it involves taking innocent human life, which is supposed to be sacred. The Bible teaches that human beings are made in the image of God and have inherent value and worth.

Therefore, taking innocent human life is considered a grave sin in the Christian faith. Additionally, many Christians believe that life begins at conception and that the unborn child has the same rights and protections as any other person. As a result, many Christians believe that abortion is morally wrong and violates God's commandment, "Thou shall not kill."

Megachurch Pastor Jack Hibbs Shares Personal Story of Failed Abortion Attempt

During a sermon on Jan. 22, megachurch Pastor Jack Hibbs shared with his congregation that he is a survivor of a failed abortion attempt made by his mother using a heated coat hanger due to pressure from his father.

According to Christian Post, on the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court ruling that made abortion a national right, Pastor Hibbs used his personal experience to detail his mother's struggles and to express his support for the pro-life stance. His father was in Alaska to work and said that by the 't want to see another child to feed. By the time he came home, his mother had performed the procedure, but she failed.

Pastor Jack Hibbs, a survivor of a failed abortion, shared in his sermon the importance of repentance and forgiveness in the face of involvement in abortion. He spoke of his own family's experience, noting that despite his father's initial desire for an abortion, God could forgive and redeem him.

He encouraged the congregation to seek forgiveness and choose life. He offered support for women in his church facing unplanned pregnancies, assuring them that the church would provide help and resources to aid in their decision.

God's Love is for Everyone, Repent, and You May Be Forgiven

According to Hibbs in an article in Calvary Chapel Magazine, God's love and grace extend to everyone, regardless of their past or current circumstances. As Psalm 139 states, every child is fearfully and wonderfully made at the moment of conception, with a unique DNA and purpose. While we may have scars and pain from our past, God can take those experiences to shape us into who He has called us to be.

He can heal our souls and give us a new purpose, just as He did for the author who found meaning and purpose through Jeremiah 1:5. For those who may be facing an unplanned pregnancy, the author encourages them to consider the life growing within them and to seek guidance from the Lord on the next steps.

Other people are not lucky enough to conceive a baby, and they may serve the purpose of caring for and supporting the child's development.

According to Christianity Daily, with the recent changes in U.S. abortion laws, it is expected that the use of medical abortions will rise as it becomes more accessible to obtain the pills through retail pharmacies. However, it's important to note that the availability of the medication may still be limited in states with restrictive abortion laws, making it difficult for individuals seeking to terminate their pregnancy.

The American College of Pediatricians' study on chemical abortions confirms the risks and potential complications, such as bleeding and infection. It warns against self-administering the drugs without a healthcare provider's supervision, in agreement with the criticisms of the FDA's recent decision to expand the availability of the abortion pill.

