Australia’s Church Attendance Rebounds to 89% of 2001 Levels, 1.35 Million Attend Weekly

Hillsong’s Hills Campus in Sydney in September 2025. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Hillsong Church

Australia’s churches are experiencing a steady but incomplete rebound in weekly attendance following the COVID-19 lockdowns, according to new nationwide research.

The data come from the first-ever Church Pulse Check Panel, a new initiative designed to provide a long-term, consistent measure of congregational health as churches navigate ongoing cultural, social and spiritual change across the country.

The project builds on decades of church research conducted by NCLS Research, which has historically tracked shifts in belief, practice and participation within Australian Christianity to help faith leaders respond to changing patterns of engagement.

Researchers surveyed 1,005 local churches across Australia during October and November 2025, representing roughly 10% of the nation’s congregations and spanning multiple denominations and traditions.

Based on the findings, an estimated 1.35 million Australians attend church services in an average week, indicating that local congregations continue to play a meaningful role in community life despite broader trends toward secularization.

When compared with historical benchmarks, the 2025 Pulse Check shows weekly attendance has recovered to about 89% of its 2001 level. While this reflects a significant post-pandemic recovery, it also underscores the ongoing difficulty churches face in restoring participation to earlier highs.

Researchers noted that the remaining gap suggests a period of transition, as congregations adapt ministry models, outreach strategies and patterns of engagement while seeking to remain grounded in their theological and spiritual commitments.

Beyond its initial findings, the 2025 survey marks the launch of a permanent Church Pulse Check Panel. By tracking the same churches over time, researchers say the panel offers a more scientifically robust method of measuring long-term growth or decline than one-off surveys.

To ensure the panel continues to reflect Australia’s diverse church landscape, organizers emphasized the importance of sustained cooperation with denominational leaders across the country.

A comprehensive report expanding on the 2025 findings — including deeper analysis of faith commitment and congregational life — is expected to be released in the coming weeks.