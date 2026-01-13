Bible Sales Surge to Record Levels in U.S. and U.K., Signaling Renewed Interest in Faith

Photo credit: Pexels/ Luis Quintero

Bible sales have reached historic highs in both the United States and the United Kingdom, according to newly released industry data, pointing to a growing appetite for printed Scripture amid cultural uncertainty.

In the United States, figures compiled from Circana BookScan show that Bible sales climbed to 19 million units in 2025.

Brenna Connor, Circana’s director and U.S. industry analyst, told Publishers Weekly that “2025 marked a 21-year high for Bible sales in the U.S,” representing a 12% increase over 2024 and more than double the volume recorded in 2019.

Connor attributed the rise to broader cultural forces. “The greater interest in religious content in the U.S. reflects a bigger search for hope and community,” she said. “[This] suggests that consumers are increasingly turning to faith-based resources as anchors of stability and sources of comfort during uncertain times.”

Publishers in the U.S. also reported heightened interest among students and young adults, citing anecdotal accounts from college campuses and church groups. Many noted that new readers are increasingly opting for printed Bibles rather than digital versions.

The upward trend accelerated before 2025. During the first 10 months of 2024, overall U.S. print book sales rose by less than 1%, while Bible sales jumped 22%, reaching 13.7 million copies—nearly matching the total of 14.2 million sold during all of 2023, according to Circana BookScan.

Across the Atlantic, Bible sales in the United Kingdom also reached record levels in 2025, while U.S. sales hit their highest point in more than two decades. In both countries, the market value of Bible sales has more than doubled since 2019.

Recent research from the Society for Promoting Christian Knowledge found that physical Bible sales in the U.K. increased by 106% between 2019 and 2025. Year-over-year growth from 2024 to 2025 alone stood at 27.7%.

Financial data further underscore the scale of growth. Bible sales in the U.K. rose from £2.69 million ($3.6 million) in 2019 to £6.3 million ($8.4 million) in 2025—an increase of £3.61 million ($4.8 million) in five years. By comparison, sales grew by only £277,188 ($372,774) during the entire period from 2008 to 2019.

SPCK, one of Britain’s oldest religious publishers, said the surge reflects renewed interest in printed Bibles across multiple age groups, coinciding with heightened spiritual curiosity among younger adults.

“The significant and sustained upward trend in Bible sales suggests that more and more people are investigating the Christian faith themselves and seeking to draw their own conclusions about its truth,” SPCK CEO Sam Richardson told Premier Christian News.

Richardson added that 2025 marked the first year the organization observed signs of what he described as a “Quiet Revival.” Supporting that view, a YouGov survey published the same year found that 49% of U.K. residents ages 18 to 25 believe in a higher power.

“These figures point to a broader cultural shift,” Richardson said. “As we face worldwide political and social change, including the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, global wars, the rise of AI, and a growing mental health crisis, individuals are re-engaging with questions of meaning and spirituality.”