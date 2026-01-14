Chris Tomlin Launches 2026 With New ‘Jesus Saves’ EP

Chris Tomlin performs a Christmas worship concert at Palmetto Pointe Church in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on December 17, 2025. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Chris Tomlin

Grammy Award–winning worship leader Chris Tomlin is beginning 2026 with the release of new music, unveiling theJesus SavesEP.

The four-song project showcases multiple interpretations of the title track, including a studio recording, a live version, and a collaboration with the Birmingham Youth & Young Adult Fellowship Choir. The EP also features the song “He Has Done Great Things,” recorded with fellow worship leader Phil Wickham.

In a statement announcing the release, the Texas native said the project reflects his ongoing calling to “Help give people a voice to worship God.”

The EP follows Tomlin’s 18th studio album, The King Is Still the King, which marked a milestone in his career when it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Christian/Gospel Albums chart and delivered the largest global streaming week he has ever recorded upon its release in late September.

One of the album’s singles, “How Good It Is,” became Tomlin’s strongest radio debut since 2020, closing out the year in the Top 5 on Christian radio and climbing to No. 2 on the Mediabase Audience Chart.

The album also included a historically significant worship project. Collaborating with Ben Fielding, Tomlin co-wrote “The First Hymn,” drawing from what scholars identify as the oldest known Christian hymn. The song incorporates the original 35 words and melody found on an ancient papyrus dating back to around A.D. 200.

Across more than two decades in worship music, Tomlin has amassed 21 No. 1 radio singles, 30 Top 10 hits, and more than 158 cumulative weeks at No. 1 on Christian charts. His accolades include a Grammy Award, multiple Billboard Music Awards, and 30 Dove Awards.

In 2025, Tomlin earned Platinum certification for “Holy Forever,” his 21st chart-topping single, further cementing his legacy in contemporary worship music.

That same year, Tomlin stood before tens of thousands of attendees inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to open a memorial service honoring slain Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA.