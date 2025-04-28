COMIBAM 2025 Concludes, Urging 10,000 New Workers and 20,000 Churches

Helder Favarin, Brazilian missionary and CEO of Community Bible Study, is speaking at the Ibero-American Missionary Congress COMIBAM 2025 on April 25, 2025, in Panama City. | Photo Credit: Christian Daily International/ Diario Cristiano

The Ibero-American Missionary Congress COMIBAM 2025 concluded on Friday night in Panama City after four days of activities wrapped up with a renewed commitment to missions.

Cristian Castro, executive director of COMIBAM, opened the evening by thanking former directors and presidents of the movement, acknowledging their contributions over nearly four decades of Ibero-American missionary cooperation.

The cultural segment featured a unique performance where individuals dressed as visitors from the future encouraged attendees to write letters to future generations, offering advice on how to continue God’s mission in an increasingly complex world.

The final plenary session was delivered by Helder Favarin, a Brazilian missionary and CEO of Community Bible Study, who posed the question, “What kind of legacy are we leaving?” His address was based on Acts 20:17–38 and organized around three key points that characterize the apostle Paul’s legacy and should guide the Church today: integrity, humility, and radical obedience.

“Paul said, ‘You know how I lived the whole time I was with you.’ Our legacy begins here: with a life of integrity,” Favarin stated, emphasizing that current cultural trends have normalized practices that conflict with Christian teachings. He remarked, “The proper use of money, sexuality, the way we speak … our integrity is a gift to our loved ones.”

Favarin also articulated the importance of humility in mission work and maintaining a genuine relationship with God, calling for radical obedience even in the face of hardship. He noted, “The idolatry of success is producing thousands of disappointed former believers. God is not here to fulfill our dreams, but He will be with us. And one day He will say, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant.’ Mission includes pain. Let us leave a legacy of radical obedience.”

The evening included the celebration of the Lord’s Supper, led by veteran missiologist Bill Taylor, during which participants recited the Apostles’ Creed and read passages from 1 Corinthians. The communion service served as a reminder of the significance of community in mission and symbolically reinforced the theme of being sent into the world.

Pastor Luis Martí of El Salvador led a final commissioning prayer, inviting participants to join hands across the auditorium in a symbolic act of unity.

In his closing remarks, Cristian Castro expressed gratitude to attendees and outlined a vision for the next decade, stating, “We are praying for 10,000 new workers and 20,000 new churches to join this movement over the next 10 years. Please continue praying and giving for missions.”