Protesters Gather Outside Dodger Stadium, Expressing Opposition to Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence Ahead of Pride Night

Unsplash/Corey Young

A large gathering of protesters gathered outside the stadium gates hours before the first pitch at Los Angeles Dodgers Pride Night, voicing opposition to the evening's scheduled events.

Catholics for Catholics, a religious group that had previously expressed disapproval of The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, calling them "Godless" and "Christ-mocking," was chiefly responsible for organizing the demonstration. The choice by the Dodgers to present The Sisters with the Community Hero Award during a pregame ceremony as part of Pride Night was criticized by the group.

Protests Erupt Outside Dodgers' Pride Night Over Community Hero Award

According to the article in Fox News, Catholics for Catholics, earlier this week, made public their plans to organize a "prayerful procession" lasting four hours prior to the game on Friday. The official website of the organization extended an invitation to all, advocating their participation in the protest. The purpose, it explained, was to make amends for the wrongs done against their Lord Jesus Christ and all Christians, specifically mentioning 'The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.'

An internationally renowned charity group called The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence frequently stirs up controversy because of its members, who are predominantly gay males and dress in drag and nun's habits to raise awareness of social issues. The Dodgers' choice to honor the organization has been viewed as an important step in support of the LGBTQ+ community, a decision that has undoubtedly encountered some opposition. Outside the stadium, tension persisted as the game went on, highlighting the constant struggle in sports between tradition and forward-moving societal change.

Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez devoted prayers for "healing due to the harm caused by the Dodgers' decision" during his midday mass on Friday in response to the continued protests against the Dodgers' decision to honor The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. According to the Daily News, the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Downtown Los Angeles, which is about 1.5 miles from Dodger Stadium, hosted the mass.

Addressing his congregation, Archbishop Gomez revealed his disapproval of the tribute. He underscored the religious commitment to spreading the message of Jesus' love during our lifetime on Earth, explaining why the decision to honor a group that he feels ridicules Jesus and mocks religious beliefs is so hurtful to many. He further emphasized that any ridicule of the beliefs of others is an affront to God and diminishes everyone's humanity.

Despite the complaints made by Catholics about the Archbishop and Catholics, no LGBTQ activists organized counter-protests. Instead, they participated in Pride Night activities while wearing special rainbow Dodgers jerseys to show their support for The Sisters inside the stadium.

Despite Protests, The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence Prepare for Dodgers Pride Night Honor

Despite the rising tensions surrounding the Pride Night of the Los Angeles Dodgers, both the Dodgers and the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) have refrained from revealing their security plans. According to the LA Times, the Dodgers, when questioned, responded to The Times by email, stating that they do not discuss matters related to security. The LAPD, on the other hand, has yet to respond to queries regarding their security arrangements for the upcoming protest and game.

Nevertheless, the protests haven't deterred The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, who confirmed to The Times that they would be present at the game to receive their accolade. A representative for the group asserted that they would be attending the game to receive this significant honor and support the Dodgers while also confirming their commitment to taking all necessary safety measures. They conveyed trust in the procedures implemented by the Dodgers, LAPD, and the FBI for their protection.

