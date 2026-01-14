Franklin Graham Calls Americans to Prayer and Repentance, Warns Nation Is ‘in Trouble’

Pastor Franklin Graham, the President and CEO of Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. | Photo Credit: Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

The Rev. Franklin Graham is calling on Americans to join a nationwide “time of prayer and repentance,” urging collective prayer at noon Wednesday as he warns the nation faces serious trouble.

“If you think our nation is in trouble now, just wait,” said Graham, who serves as CEO of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. “As our streets boil over with hate, anger, crime, drugs, and just sheer hopelessness, is there something we can do?”

“You bet there is,” he said. “As a nation, our sins are so great. We have increasingly turned our backs on God and His commands, embracing godless secularism. We need to ask His forgiveness and seek His face.”

Referencing protests that erupted following the fatal shooting of Renee Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent last week, Graham called on Americans to intercede for the country’s leaders and communities. “Pray for our leaders, and pray that God would bring calm to our streets,” he urged.

“There are many who would like to stir things up — there are even those who would like to destroy this great country,**” Graham added. “Pray that these efforts would be thwarted and their plans would be brought into confusion. Ask God to use His church to be instruments of peace in this time of great uncertainty.”

He concluded his message by reiterating the call to pause and pray at midday Wednesday. “Millions of people remembering our sins and asking for forgiveness, repenting and seeking His face will make a difference,” he wrote.

Graham’s appeal comes shortly after he asserted in a separate social media post that protests targeting immigration enforcement are “underpinned by the radical socialist left, whose goal is to make the United States like Venezuela, ultimately destroying the America we know.”

He criticized protest slogans he described as extreme, including chants such as “Save a life, kill ICE!” and calls for violence against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

“Lying, stealing, cheating — nothing is out of bounds in order to grab power,” Graham warned. “Unfortunately, many people joining these protests have no clue that they are just being used as pawns.”