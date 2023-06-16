Pope Francis Discharged from Hospital After 9-Day Stay Following Surgery

Wikimedia Commons/Aleteia Image Department

After a successful hernia treatment, His Holiness Pope Francis was released from a Rome hospital on Friday, June 17, just ten days after the operation.

A three-hour open abdominal surgery under general anesthesia was performed on the 86-year-old head of the Catholic Church on June 7 at Rome's renowned Gemelli Hospital. Pope Francis was seen smiling as he was wheeled out of the hospital's main entrance, waving to the crowd of reporters and well-wishers.

Pope Francis Recovers from Surgery, Gears Up for Upcoming Travels

According to DW, the operation's surgeon, Dr. Sergio Alfieri, verified the Pope's improved health during a brief press conference. The Pope is healthy and doing better than previously, according to Dr. Alfieri. Additionally, he said that Pope Francis had fully recovered enough to fly. Many people will be relieved by this because Pope Francis has a hectic itinerary coming up. All engagements until June 18 have been canceled to give him time to recover, although he is anticipated to travel to Portugal and Mongolia in August.

With the exception of the Sunday blessings, the month of July traditionally sees a major drop in events on the Pope's agenda. Since he won't be making any other public appearances in July, he may take some time to relax before his upcoming trip in August.

Pope Francis continues to display resilience following his recent hernia operation. The Vatican confirmed today that his customary Wednesday morning general audience, which typically sees thousands of faithful gathered in the square, has been canceled. This decision was made to ensure the Holy Father's optimal post-surgical recovery.

These audiences, which usually last about an hour, generally involve a speech by the Pope. In lieu of the general audience, however, Francis will be meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Lula da Silva on Wednesday afternoon, the Vatican announced.

According to the article in ABC 11, Pope Francis chose not to return to the Vatican right away after being released from the hospital, which added a personal touch to his recovery. Instead, he took a 10-minute break to offer thanks at the revered St. Mary Major Basilica, where he often stopped to kneel before an image of the Virgin Mary. He visited this basilica earlier this year after being released from the same hospital after receiving treatment for bronchitis.

The pontiff, who was seated in a wheelchair for his prayer, was excitedly photographed by tourists who were present at the basilica. As Pope Francis made his way to the Holy See guesthouse inside Vatican City grounds, where he resides, numerous bystanders were visibly moved to tears.

Pope Francis Jokes About Health Amid Recovery

According to another source, NPR reported that when he was asked about his health following surgery, Pope Francis responded with the joke, "Still alive," while displaying his trademark levity and good humor. His face appeared noticeably leaner when he interacted with the audience, grinning and shaking hands; this was a reflection of the recent health crisis he had been through.

Francis has arranged a historic trip to Mongolia commencing on August 31, marking a first-ever visit by a pope to the Asian nation, in addition to a pilgrimage to Portugal in early August for a Catholic youth festival.

