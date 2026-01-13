Hillsong Confirms Early Talks on Potential Hills Campus Development, Says No Plans Finalized

Hillsong Hills Campus in Baulkham Hills, Sydney, Australia | Photo credit: Facebook/ Hillsong Hills Campus

Hillsong Church has confirmed it is in preliminary talks about the possible future development of its Hills Campus, stressing that no final decisions or construction timeline have been set.

In a statement posted on the church’s website Saturday, Hillsong acknowledged recent media attention surrounding planning approvals tied to the campus property.

“You may have seen recent media coverage regarding planning approvals connected to land on our Hills campus site. At this stage, no final development plans have been confirmed and there is no commencement timeline,” the church said.

Church leaders said the conversations are part of broader long-term planning rather than an imminent project. “Like many organizations, we are exploring future options and approvals to steward our property responsibly for the long term mission of the church and the benefit of the wider community,” the statement continued. “In due course, as we always do, we will inform our church community clearly and directly should any plans be finalized.”

According to a report by The Daily Telegraph, Hillsong and property developer Capital Corporation recently submitted a proposal to the New South Wales government for a mixed-use project known as Century Hills on land owned by the church.

The proposal reportedly includes subdividing the property into three lots, increasing building heights to as much as 209 meters, and constructing up to 915 apartments on the site currently occupied by Hillsong’s convention center. The development is estimated to cost more than $718 million, or just over $1 billion Australian.

“As a church, we have made thoughtful and strategic property decisions in recent years to support the vision God has entrusted to us, including the planting of new churches,” the church stated. “Last year, we announced the launch of Hillsong Melbourne South East as part of our commitment to seeing life giving churches established in communities across Australia.”

Church officials also stressed that worship and ministry activities would remain central to any final plan. “Any proposed plans prioritize the continued servicing of church life, including weekend services and weekday ministries, and are designed not to impact but to enhance our ability to meet the needs of the local community.”

The Hills Campus, located less than 100 meters from the Norwest Metro Station, would, according to the church, emphasize quality design and public benefit. Hillsong said it intends to “focus on high quality design, public amenity, and long term community benefit” if a proposal moves forward.

“We will continue to work constructively with the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure and Council as part of this process,” church leaders added.

The announcement comes amid past legal challenges tied to the church’s property interests. In 2021, Hillsong faced a $20 million lawsuit in Australia related to its association with the Sydney Christian Life Centre, a developer connected to the church’s property arm. Owners of nearly 300 Sydney apartments alleged that Hillsong and the builder involved left their homes structurally unsound.

Hillsong later filed a counterclaim, asserting that Icon Construction Australia was responsible for the alleged structural issues.