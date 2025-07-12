Christian Singer Tori Kelly Shares Joyful News of Pregnancy: ‘A Gift from God’

Screenshot: YouTube/ Tori Kelly

Christian and Grammy-winning singer Tori Kelly has announced she is expecting her first child, describing the pregnancy as “a gift from God,” with her husband André Murillo.

Kelly who is currently on tour in Europe with Ed Sheeran, shared her joyful news with People magazine, saying, “This year has already been full of highs — getting to perform in stadiums all summer, writing the most personal songs of my career and now getting to start a family with my amazing husband.”

“We are just so grateful for what’s to come and can’t wait to meet this little gift from God,” she added.

Kelly shared a video montage of moments with Murillo including scenes at home and on the beach, to accompany her announcement. The “Sing” actress and Murillo, a former professional basketball player, began dating in 2016, announced their engagement the following year, and married in a private ceremony in May 2018.

The news follows Kelly’s recent album release, TORI., in April 2024, coming after her hospitalization in July 2023 due to life-threatening blood clots. Kelly previously released a gospel album, Hiding Place, with legendary worship artist Kirk Franklin, which earned her a Grammy for Best Gospel Performance/Song.

Kelly, who gained fame as a teenager posting videos on YouTube and competing on the ninth season of "American Idol," has openly shared how her faith influences her life. “Anyone who knows me personally … [faith is] a part of who I am,” she told The Christian Post.

“I can’t do what I do … and I feel like God, Jesus always comes up at some point. It’s been such a part of my life, in my childhood growing up. But then, at a certain point, it became very personal to me. It’s really just because it’s a part of who I am.”

Throughout her life, Psalm 91:4—“He will cover you with His feathers, and under His wings you will find refuge; His faithfulness will be your shield and rampart”—has been a source of comfort and encouragement for Kelly.

“I just love that visual of having a safe place, having this place of refuge when the world is crazy. Just having that kind of peace to know, ‘OK, I can have this quiet time and it’s just me and God, and I can get my head right and my soul right and then kind of go back out and do my thing.’”

“Personally speaking, that has helped me to … make sure I’m grounded in truth, in reminding myself who I am,” Kelly shared.

“I’m loved by God; listening to who He says that I am ... instead of what the world says, which is very hard to do, and something that I struggle with as well. We’re all in this together. We’re all figuring it out.”