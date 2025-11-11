Pastor Warned That Bible Verse on Campervan Could Be Considered ‘Hate Speech’

British pastor Mick Fleming stands in front of his campervan, which displays the Bible verse John 3:16. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Caleb Parke

A British pastor says he was cautioned by a police officer that a Bible verse displayed on the back of his campervan could be deemed “hate speech” if someone complained.

The incident involved 59-year-old Mick Fleming, a former drug dealer who became a Christian pastor and now lives in his van.

Prominently displayed on the vehicle was the Bible verse John 3:16, which reads, “For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him may not perish but may have eternal life.”

According to The Telegraph, the encounter occurred late last month at a petrol station in Burnley, Lancashire, where Fleming said a police officer approached him, tapped him on the shoulder, and offered what he described as a “friendly warning.”

The officer reportedly told him, “A bit of advice — the writing could be seen as hate speech in the wrong context. I am just giving you a heads up.” Fleming said the officer clarified that the comment was not part of an investigation or arrest but rather a precaution in case the display drew a complaint that could trigger a police inquiry.

Fleming later discussed the encounter on his YouTube channel, asking viewers whether they believed a verse like John 3:16 could reasonably be considered offensive or harmful.

He stated that he had no intention of removing the verse and insisted that he viewed it as an expression of love, not hostility.

Expressing concern over the broader implications, the pastor said he was troubled that a central message of the Christian faith might be viewed through a legal lens as inciting hate. “Maybe society is moving to a place where they don’t want faith-based people sat around a table in discussion with them,” he said.

Fleming leads Church on the Street Ministries, a Christian charity in Burnley that supports the homeless and people struggling with addiction. His ministry has received national attention for its community outreach.

Before his conversion in 2009, Fleming was involved in organized crime. Since then, his story of redemption has been featured on the BBC’s Songs of Praise, and King Charles—then Prince of Wales—publicly praised his charity’s work.

As part of his ministry, Fleming gave up most of his possessions and chose to live in his campervan, using it both as a home and as a base for outreach. The Bible verse displayed on the back serves as a public declaration of faith and a tool for evangelism.

In the United Kingdom, public displays of religious messages, including Bible verses, may come under scrutiny if considered threatening or likely to incite hatred toward individuals based on protected characteristics such as religion or sexual orientation.

Under the Public Order Act of 1986 and the Racial and Religious Hatred Act of 2006, individuals can face prosecution if their words or displays are deemed to have been used with the intent to stir up hatred.